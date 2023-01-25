Watertown High School Principal Joshua Kerr has been presented with a Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of a Watertown Unified School District employee serving in the United States Army Reserve.
Matthew Dunn, guidance counselor at WHS, member of the US Army Reserves and assigned to the 996th Engineer Company in Milwaukee, nominated Kerr for this prestigious national award because of his continuous support.
"Watertown High School Principal, Mr. Kerr’s support was consistently demonstrated through flexibility and genuine concern, easing the transition from civilian employment to military service," Dunn said. "The Watertown School District has been flexible and responsive, and I am very appreciative."
Kerr has taken steps to ensure Dunn's sustainment with the district in times of service to the community and the country.
"On behalf of Watertown High School and the Watertown Unified School District we thank Mr. Dunn for his service, sacrifice, and commitment to supporting his community," Kerr said. "It is an honor and extremely humbling to receive recognition from service members who sacrifice so much."
Retired Colonel Michael Williams, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve State Chair Emeritus of the Wisconsin Committee for ESGR presented this honor to Kerr.
The Patriot Award is presented to employers who hire National Guard and Reserve Members, and demonstrate support to the military employee and family.
"The Reserve Forces are the cornerstone of our national defense," Williams said. "Watertown Unified School District has provided outstanding support and cooperation and has exhibited a patriotic spirit which is reflected in the significance of being a recipient of the Patriot Award."
ESGR, a Department of Defense program, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States.
More information about ESGR Employer Outreach Programs and volunteer opportunities is available at www.esgr.mil, or by calling Nicholas Herpel of the Wisconsin ESGR Committee, at 715-858-9676.
