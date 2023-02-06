WATERTOWN — Maranatha Baptist University invites the public to the 2023 Artist Series, Music Makes the World Go ‘Round performed by Daniel Birnschein, trumpet, and Grace Betry, piano.
This free concert is Friday 10 at 7 p.m. and will be held in the Maranatha Baptist University gymnasium.
Birnschein and Betry will be joined by guest artists Dr. David Ledgerwood, Dr. David Brown, June Brus, Jeremiah Willson, Melody Steinbart, Joel Montgomery, and Joshua Wright.
Birnschein and friends will perform music from around the world such as Argentina, Israel, Germany, Ukraine, Italy, and America. Music performed will be by composers Copland, Shostakovich, and Rimski-Korsakov.
Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Daniel Birnschein began taking piano lessons at age 8 and received his first trumpet for his 10th birthday.
Birnschein is the former principal trumpet of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra (2019-2021), the Green Bay Symphony Orchestra (2005-2015), where he appeared as a soloist three times, and the Champaign-Urbana Symphony (2008-2009).
In June 2021, he performed a world premiere of Amy Mills concerto for trumpet and string orchestra “Journey One: Hints of the Middle East” with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.
Birnschein is currently the principal trumpet of the Wisconsin Philharmonic and second trumpet of the Milwaukee Ballet orchestra. He currently lives in Watertown with his wife and five boys.
At an early age, Grace Betry started piano lessons with her dad every week in order to one day just be able to play in her church.
Betry received her undergraduate in Piano Pedagogy and Piano Performance in 2020 from Maranatha Baptist University under the instruction of June Brus.
She discovered a love for collaborating during her undergraduate studies and decided to pursue that area further. Betry received a master’s degree in Collaborative Piano: Instrumental under Elena Abend at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.