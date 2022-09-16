Make homemade relish to wow guests Nicole Eithun Nicole Eithun Author email Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Maple cucumber-peach relish tastes great with any roasted meats. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Have you ever tried homemade relish before? This relish pairs well with hamburgers, hot dogs and roasted meats for any occasionMaple Cucumber-Peach RelishPrep time: 25 minutesCook time: 1 hourServings2 (17 ounces, 2 cups)Ingredients1 English cucumber, grated4 peaches, grated2 tablespoons maple butterJuice and zest of 2 limes1 teaspoon crushed chili pepper flakesDirections1. In a bowl, combine cucumber and peaches.2. Dilute maple butter in lime juice and add to cucumber mix.3. Add in lime zest and pepper flakes. Gently mix using a spatula.4. Place a large strainer over the bowl, pour in relish and refrigerate 1 hour before draining.5. Transfer relish to an airtight container and keep in the refrigerator.Source: Pure Maple from Canada (puremaplefromcanada.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicole Eithun Author email Follow Nicole Eithun Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Death notices for Sep. 12, 2022 "10 Questions" with funeral director Ryan Nowatka JoAnn M. "Jo" Zubke Braatz arraignment set for Oct. 6 James A. "Jim" Zastrow Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-8
