It was only Thursday afternoon, but vendors Ray Walmer, left, of Juda, and Mark Schwartzlow, of Orfordville, were ready for this weekend's Madison Classic's car parts swap meet and car show this weekend at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Walmer said he has been coming to the show for the past quarter of a century.
JEFFERSON — The 45th Annual Fall Madison Classics Jefferson Swap Meet and Car Show is here this weekend at the Jefferson County Fair Park, with tens of thousands of people, as usual, expected to attend.
The Madison Classics' Fall Jefferson Car Show and Auto Swap Meet is one of the largest car shows in the Midwest. The swap meet is all three days, while the car show is Saturday and Sunday only.
A demolition derby is scheduled for Sunday at noon, with that event being presented by Hollywood Motor Sports.
"For the auto enthusiasts, this swap meet boasts thousands of car parts and car accessory vendors, making it a great place to buy or sell those hard to find car parts," Classics founder, Gary Esse, said. "For those looking to buy or sell cars, the Cars for Sale Corral is full of hundreds of cars of all makes and models."
Esse's son, Erick Esse, said Thursday that it is impressive that the Madison Classics business has endured for so many decades, after being established by his father so many years ago.
"We want to thank the community and surrounding areas for all the support over the many years," Erick Esse said.
Gary Esse said attendees will find bargains on cars, car parts and car accessories at the fall event, which is the successor car show to the Classics' spring gathering, also at the fair park. That also attracts similar, large crowds, over its three-day run.
The featured vehicle at this fall's show will be the four by four.
"But all makes and models of show vehicles are welcome," Gary Esse said.
Spectator admission to the show is $10 for adults. Spectator parking is $5. Children under the age of 12 are free, with paying adult.
Gary Esse said there will be a wide selection of food stands available on the fairgrounds and an ATM is located in the main, activity building.
Spectator hours are today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, see the Madison Classics website, or call 608-244-8416.
