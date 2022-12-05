MARSHALL—Luther Prep’s boys basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 41-33 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.
“It was a battle,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “Marshall does a really nice job playing defense. They are strong and physical
and they get in the gaps really well, but we were able to match that tonight. Baskets were hard to come by, but we pulled out enough of them.”
Marshall (1-1) opened the game on an 8-2 run, but the Phoenix rallied and led 19-17 at the break. Luther Prep slowly gained control and built a cushion midway through the second half.
“We got on a nice stretch halfway through the second half,” Vasold said. “We strung three or four baskets together and rode that lead to the end.”
Ben Vasold led the Phoenix with a game-high 20 points and added six rebounds and three assists.
Jude Pederson added seven points, six rebounds and four steals. Jude Lawrenz added six points and three rebounds. Jonah Mittelstadt added two points and four rebounds. Nathan Schmidt added six points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
“They like playing with each other,” coach Vasold said. “They get excited when the other guys on the team do well. They have bought into playing hard every possession. That’s fun.”
The Phoenix committed 18 turnovers and shot just 3-of-14 from 3-point range and 15-of-39 overall, but prevailed with a strong defensive effort. Kenyon Miggins scored 19 points to lead Marshall.
“Baskets are not always going to be easy to come by, but we can always play defense hard and that’s how we are going to be successful,” coach Vasold said. “I am proud of how hard our guys played all night long.”
