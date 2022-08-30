Dear Dr. Roach: I have osteoporosis. My mother had it very badly, so I was screened and treated early. I’ve had a five-year-long Reclast prescription, and I worry about my chance of a femur fracture. My T-score for my hip is -3.4 and has worsened despite the Reclast. Prolia scares the heck out of me. I just wonder if you know anything about Evenity. My endocrinologist has only one or two other patients who are on this drug. I’m really struggling with deciding which course of action to take. — R.C.

Answer: Osteoporosis is screened for and treated to prevent a fracture, but also when a fracture has already occurred. The T-score is a measure of bone density, with a T-score of 0 meaning normal; a T-score between the -1 to -2.5 range considered low bone mass (osteopenia); and below -2.5 considered osteoporosis. Less than -3 is considered severe osteoporosis.

Load comments