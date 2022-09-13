Dear Dr. Roach: My 38-year-old daughter has an impacted stomach. The doctors gave her antibiotics to take with her food. She still cannot eat much, because it makes her so sick to eat anything. She tries eating soft foods like soup. She’s tough, and has had Type 1 diabetes since age 11. Can you help with any suggestions? — R.P.

Answer: It sounds like the issue is not mechanical impaction, it’s that her longstanding diabetes has damaged the nerves that go to her stomach and intestines. Most people know that diabetes can cause a neuropathy, causing the hands and feet to go numb (which is painful sometimes), but the same process can affect the nerves leading to the organs. One such complication is diabetic enteropathy and, in the case of the stomach in particular, gastroparesis, which means “no stomach movement” in Greek.

Load comments