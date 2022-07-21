This Saturday marks a major day for mental health in the United States. A new, nationwide crisis hotline will go live.
The basic concept isn’t new. It’s something advocates have argued for, but never seemed to get off the ground. It should accomplish several important goals.
Let’s step back for a moment and look at the options as they are at this moment for people who are in the midst of a mental health crisis. If loved ones believe the person’s life is in immediate danger, there aren’t all that many options. Crisis lines exist, but they’re not the kind of universal coverage that’s needed.
The best known of the previous efforts is probably the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That’s a network of crisis centers and it covers a good portion of the country, but the 1-800 number isn’t particularly easy to remember.
So people turn to the emergency number they know: 9-1-1. The problem is that mental health isn’t what that line has ever been intended to address. Dispatchers, police and firefighters certainly encounter people in mental health crises, but that’s not what their primary training addresses. That has led to some outcomes that were indisputably not in anyone’s interest.
The new 9-8-8 line will “connect callers with trained mental health counselors,” according to a recent Associated Press story. That report noted the federal government has made more than $280 million available to states. Not all of that is directly tied to the hotline, but expands into the support systems that people who use the hotline may well need. The list includes mobile crisis teams and emergency centers “similar to urgent care clinics.”
The implementation of the new line has been strikingly fast for a federal endeavor. Congress passed the bill creating a three-digit crisis line in 2020. Then-President Donald Trump signed it the same year. Now, about two years later, it’s launching.
There will be challenges. The long-term issue is funding. Projects like this often see a rush of funding in the first few years, but declining returns later. That would be an especially problematic pattern here, where funding becomes more important as more people become familiar with the new number.
Mental health statistics are notoriously hard to assess, in large part because people still view it as having a stigma attached. That really shouldn’t be the case. Studies have suggested a majority of people, perhaps a large majority, encounter significant mental health challenges over the course of their lives.
In 2020, Wisconsin released a study that showed suicide rates for residents ages 45-54 “more than doubled” between 2000 and 2017. And rates were higher in rural counties than urban ones. The overall rate was 14.4 per 100,000 residents.
The rate at which people went to emergency rooms with self-harm injuries was much higher, though. It was 69.6 per 100,000 people. And, yes, that’s controlled for the number of suicide attempts rather than, say, a chainsaw injury from yard work. Both may be self-inflicted, but the latter is clearly unintentional.
The new line could have a significant effect locally. The report found both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties to have “significantly higher” suicide rates than the state’s overall rate.
We certainly don’t expect miracles from the creation of this new crisis line. Experts expect a surge of calls when it starts up, and there will very likely be some growing pains. Creation of the line says something important though, underscoring that society is increasingly taking mental health seriously and is acting on that knowledge.
There is also value in simply having awareness of mental health challenges, which the line helps create by simply existing. We mentioned the view that mental health should somehow have a greater stigma than any other health challenge. Familiarity will help wear away that misconception.
As with so many other issues, it’s one thing to be misinformed when it’s hidden, when it isn’t someone you know. When you become aware that it’s a family member or a good friend your view shifts.
This week’s launch of the 9-8-8 line is an important step. It will help people who are loved and valued, but just can’t see it at the moment.
It will save lives.
-- Eau Claire Leader-Telegram
