Wii bowling results from Watertown Senior and Community Center

Mar 24, 2023

The scores for the Wii bowling league at the Watertown Senior and Community Center have been announced.

The results for the week of March 16 for the Rocking Seniors League include, team scores: RCJK 122, BAJC 122, MBJS 112, RSPS 101, BTBB 96, LSPK 90, CSJP 90, PJRM 87, and DSLK 76.

Those with high series above 500 included Richard Schoemann 799, Pauline Schoemann 599, Bonnie Anderson 560, Colleen Sindermann 556, Rae Metzger 540, and David Stratmann 513.
