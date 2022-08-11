The Watertown YMCA, 415 S. Eighth St., is holding various classes and workshops in the fall:
Free Try It Week
Residents can try Group Exercise classes for free from Aug. 22 to 26 before new classes start. Demo classes offered are:
TRX Start-Up from 9:10 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Spring 8 Start-Up from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Guard Up Boxing from 6:15 to 7:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Just Stretch from 9:10 and 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
Free Friend Fridays
Offered every Friday in August, participants can try any group exercise classes for free.
Golf Conditioning
Small group training to help residents train like a pro golfer and learn to hit golf balls further, avoid low back pain, improve overall fitness and improve their game. Course last for four weeks and teaches foundational movement patterns to improve athleticism and various warm up and exercise programs. Group will meet Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. from Sept. 7 to 28 or Oct. 5 to 26.
Nutrition Challenge
Learn better eating habits without dieting or feeling deprived. Led by a certified Nutrition Coach. Offered from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the fall.
Introduction to Aging Resources
The Aging and Disability Resource Center staff will be on site to talk to residents about the organization. Resident can access unbiased information and resources on living independently and with dignity through the organization. Offered at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9. To sign up, visit glcymca.org/group-ex-classes-watertown.
Saving Money with Medicare
Participants can learn ways to save money and prepare to visit their insurance agent before Medicare open enrollment begins on Oct. 15. Offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. To sign up, visit glcymca.org/group-ex-classes-watertown.
