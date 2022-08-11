To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 15 – Scrabble, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.; bunco, 9:45 to 11:45 a.m.; Jefferson County Benefit Specialist, 10:00 a.m. to noon (must make appt 920-674-8734); bridge, 1:00 p.m.; euchre, 1:00 p.m.

