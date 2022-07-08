To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 11 — 9 to 11 a.m., Scrabble; 9:45 to 11:45 a.m., bunco; 1 p.m., book club; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., euchre.

Tuesday, July 12 — 9 to 11 a.m., blood pressure clinic; 9 to 11 a.m., Claire’s mending; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Caring Crafters; 10 a.m., Senior Presentation; 10:30 a.m., Parkinson’s exercise; 1 p.m., wizard; 1 p.m., Advanced Care Planning.

Wednesday, July 13 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., movie

Cyrano”; 1 p.m., watercolor.

Thursday, July 14 – 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., The View bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, July 15 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead

Saturday, July 16 – Closed

Sunday, July 17 — 1 p.m., public euchre

