To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4 — Closed for the holiday, no meals served

Tuesday, July 5 — 10:30 a.m., Parkinson’s exercise; 1 p.m., wizard

Wednesday, July 6 — 10 a.m., 500; 10 to 11 a.m., hearing screening; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor

Thursday, July 7 – 10 a.m., Grief and Support presentation; 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., Highland Village bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, July 8 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., blood drive; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead

Saturday, July 9 – Closed

Sunday, July 10 — 1 p.m., public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead

Load comments