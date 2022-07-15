To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 18 — 9 to 11 a.m., Scrabble; 9:45 to 11:45 a.m., bunco; 10 a.m. Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., euchre

Tuesday, July 19 — 9 to 11 a.m., blood pressure clinic; 10:30 p.m., Parkinson’s exercise; 1 p.m., movie “Jungle Cruise;” 1 p.m., Wizard; 5 p.m., Meal of Hope

Wednesday, July 20 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., watercolor

Thursday, July 21 – 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., Marquardt Village bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, July 22 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead

Saturday, July 23 – Closed

Sunday, July 24 — 1 p.m., public euchre; 1 p.m. public sheepshead

