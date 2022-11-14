Watertown senior center activities Watertown senior center activities Nov 14, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Monday, Nov. 14— 9 a.m., Blood Pressure Clinic; 9 a.m., Scrabble ; 9:45 a.m., Bunco; 10 a.m., Jefferson County Benefit Specialist (must make appt 920-674-8734); 1 p.m., Book Club; 1 p.m., Bridge; 1 p.m., Euchre.Tuesday, Nov. 15— 10 a.m., Begin Euchre; 10 a.m., Mayor Meet Up; 1 p.m., Begin Bridge; 1 p.m., Movie “The Lost City”; 1 p..m, Wizard; 5 p.m., Meal of Hope.Wednesday, Nov. 16— 10 a.m., 500; 10 a.m., Blood Drive; 10 a.m., Food Share Presentation; 1 p.m., 4 Handed Sheepshead; 1 p.m., Grief & Support Group; 1 p.m., Watercolor; 1 p.m., Woodcarvers.Thursday, Nov. 17— 8:30 a.m., Wii Bowling League; 1 p.m., Begin Bridge; 1 p.m., Hand & Foot; 1 p.m., Memory Screening (must make appt 920-675-4035); 1 p.m., Watertown Healthcare Center Bingo; 7 p.m., Public Euchre.Friday, Nov. 18— 4 Handed Sheepshead—1 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 19—Closed.Sunday, Nov. 20—1 p.m., public euchre. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown's Riverfest endangered as leaders plan retirement amid financial losses Watertown Vietnam veteran John Erl finally receives the heartfelt thank you he waited decades for Dodge County area incumbents win, school district referendums fail Wisconsin 5th District race: Attorney Mike Van Someren makes his case against incumbent Scott Fitzgerald Kelly Cotter becomes second female police chief in Dodge County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 11-10
