Watertown senior center activities Watertown senior center activities Oct 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Monday, Oct. 10—9 a.m., scrabble; 9:45 a.m., bunco; 1 p.m., book club; 1 p.m., euchre; 1 p.m., bridge.Tuesday—Oct. 11—9 a.m. to 11, blood pressure clinic; 9:30 a.m. to 4, caring crafters; 10 to 11:30 a.m., begin euchre; 10:30 a.m., Parkinson’s exercise; 1 p.m., Wizard.Wednesday, Oct. 12—10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., 4 Handed Sheepshead; 1 p.m., watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers.Thursday, Oct. 13—8:30 a.m., wii bowling league; 1 p.m., begin bridge; 1 p.m., hand & foot; 1 p.m., pizza ranch bingo; 7 p.m., euchre.Friday, Oct. 14—1 p.m., 4 handed sheepshead.Saturday, Oct. 15—Closed.Sunday, Oct. 16—1 p.m., public euchre. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 10 Questions with restaurateur Mary Zwieg Milwaukee woman arrested in Jefferson County for OWI with four kids in car Highway F bridge over I-94 at Concord to be repaired Staff relocation from Jefferson County Courthouse is concluding Hunter ready to tackle chief deputy duties Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-6
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.