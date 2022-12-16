To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19— 9 a.m., Blood Pressure Clinic; 9 a.m., foot clinic; 9 a.m., scrabble; 9:45 a.m., bunco; 1 p.m., bridge and 1 p.m. euchre.

Load comments