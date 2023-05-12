Watertown Senior Center activities Watertown Senior Center activities for the week of May 15 May 12, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Monday, May 15 — 9 a.m., Scrabble; 9:45 a.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., euchre.Tuesday, May 16 — 12:30 p.m., Volunteer Awards Ceremony; 1 p.m., Begin Bridge; 1 p.m., Wizard.Wednesday, May 17 — 10 a.m., 500; 10 a.m., Grief and Support Group; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., watercolor; 3 p.m., Senior Fair.Thursday, May 18 — 1 p.m., Begin Bridge; 1 p.m., Hand and Foot; 1 p.m., Watertown HealthCare Center Bingo; 7 p.m., public euchre.Friday, May 19 — 1 p.m., sheepshead.Saturday, May 20 — Closed.Sunday, May 21 — 1 p.m., public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Riverhouse on the Rock: New 101-unit luxury multi-family development coming soon The Daily Times Staff May 10, 2023 Local News Lebanon celebrates groundbreaking of new historical society building Daily Times Staff May 9, 2023 Local News Watertown Fire Department sees record year in calls for service Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com May 5, 2023 Local News Amachree: ‘It’s a weak victory for them’ Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com May 3, 2023 Trending Now Riverhouse on the Rock: New 101-unit luxury multi-family development coming soon Searchers look for missing boy in remote Michigan park Hustisford Junior prom court Lebanon celebrates groundbreaking of new historical society building Three familiar faces begin new terms with Watertown Board of Education Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.