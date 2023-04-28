Watertown Senior Center activities for the week of May 1 Apr 28, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Monday, May 1 - 9 a.m., Scrabble; 9:45 a.m., Bunco; 10-12 p.m., Jefferson County Benefit Specialist (must make appt., 920-674-8734); 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., euchre.Tuesday, May 2 - 1 p.m., Begin Bridge; 1 p.m., Wizard.Wednesday, May 3 – 9-2 p.m., blood drive; 10 a.m., 500; 10-11 a.m., HT-Stockbox; 10-11 a.m., hearing screening; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., watercolor.Thursday, May 4 – 1 p.m., Begin Bridge; 1 p.m., Hand & Foot; 1 p.m., Highland Village Bingo; 7 p.m., public euchre.Friday, May 5 – 9-3 p.m., foot clinic (must make appt., 920-262-8099); 1 p.m., sheepshead.Saturday, May 6 – Closed.Sunday, May 7 – 1 p.m., public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News As weather turns, Azatalan offers hiking and a sense of history's mysteries Brian O’Connor boconnor@dailyunion.com 20 hrs ago Local News In Bloom Daily Times Staff Apr 27, 2023 Local News Scout's projects brightens Clearview's dinner hours, keeps food from staining clothing Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 26, 2023 Local News Jagler says Republicans’ budget to increase funding for municipalities, schools Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 25, 2023 Trending Now Discussion scheduled on 'neighborhood plan' for former Bethesda Lutheran Campus Appeals court upholds dismissal in $5-million lawsuit against Dodge County, feds Jefferson close to locking in perhaps biggest development deal in community history Twenty one miles of Dodge County highway slated for repair this year Watertown Regional Medical Center shows newly renovated cardiac catheterization lab Stocks Market Data by TradingView
