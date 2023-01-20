Watertown Senior Center activities Watertown Senior Center activities for the week of Jan. 23 Jan 20, 2023 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Monday, Jan. 23— 9 a.m., foot clinic (must make an appointment); 9 a.m., scrabble; 9:45 a.m., Bunco; 10-noon, Dodge County Benefit Specialist (must make an appointment); 1 p.m., Bridge; and 1 p.m., Euchre.Tuesday, Jan. 24— 9 a.m., Claire’s mending (must make an appointment 920-262-8099); 9:30 — 4 p.m., caring crafters; noon-2, memory screening (must make an appointment 920-386-4308); 1 p.m., begin bridge; and 1 p.m., Wizard.Wednesday, Jan. 25— 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., 4 Handed Sheepshead; 1 p.m., Watercolor; and 1 p.m., Woodcarvers.Thursday, Jan. 26 — 9 a.m., Wii Bowling League; 1 p.m., begin bridge; 1 p.m., Pizza Ranch Center Bingo; 1 p.m., hand & foot; 7 p.m., public euchre.Friday, Jan. 27 — 1 p.m., 4 Handed Sheepshead.Saturday, Jan. 28— ClosedSunday, Jan. 29— 1 p.m., Public Euchre. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State Department of Justice continues investigation into Watertown’s fatal fire that killed three students History wall will be part of Watertown's town square Origin of fatal fire discovered; cause of fire undetermined City of Watertown adds steel traffic plate to Main Street Bridge Young victims identified in fatal Watertown fire Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-19
