To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16— 9 a.m., scrabble; 9:45 a.m., bunco; 10 — noon, Jefferson County Benefit Specialist (must make appt, 920-674-8734); 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., euchre.

