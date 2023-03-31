hot Watertown Senior Center activities Watertown Senior Center activities for the week of April 3 Mar 31, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Monday, April 3 — 9 a.m., scrabble; 9:45 a.m., Bunco; 10 a.m.-noon, Jefferson County Benefit Specialist must make an appt 920-674-8734; 1 p.m., Bridge; and 1 p.m., Euchre.Tuesday, April 4 — 7 a.m. — 8 p.m., voting; 9-11 a.m., blood pressure; 9-11 a.m., 1 p.m., begin bridge; and 1 p.m., wizard.Wednesday, April 5 — 10 a.m., 500; 10-11 a.m., HT-Stockbox; 10-11 a.m., hearing screening; 1 p.m., 4 Handed Sheepshead; 1 p.m., watercolor; and 1 p.m., woodcarvers.Thursday, April 6 — 9 a.m., Wii Bowling League; 1 p.m., begin bridge; 1 p.m., hand & foot; 1 p.m., highland village bingo; and 7 p.m., public euchre.Friday, April 7 — Closed for Good Friday.Saturday, April 8 — Closed.Sunday, April 9 — Closed for Easter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bridge Euchre Card Games Watertown Senior Center Bunco Blood Pressure Ben Olsen Cop Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Last stop to rally voters By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com 3 hrs ago Local News An egg-stravagant time! Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com 3 hrs ago Local News Administrator: Dodge County continues to look for finance director Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 30, 2023 Local News Dodge County Board agrees to a second settlement against opioid manufacturers, distributors Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 30, 2023 Trending Now Watertown Drag Queen Andi earns Miss WI Youth Entertainer 2023 title Jefferson County board OK’s youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Watertown woman, 54, identified as person killed in Ixonia high-speed chase Johnson Creek School candidates answer survey questions Watertown This Week: March 25 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
