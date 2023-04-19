Watertown Senior Center activities for the week of April 24 Apr 19, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Monday, April 24 - 9 a.m., Scrabble; 9:45 a.m., Bunco; 10 a.m. to noon, Dodge County Benefit Specialist (must make appt., 1-800-924-6407); 1 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., euchre.Tuesday, April 25 - 9-11 a.m., blood pressure; 9-11 a.m., Claire’s Mending (must make appt., 920-262-8099); 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Caring Crafters; 1 p.m., Begin Bridge; 1 p.m., movie “Ticket to Paradise"; 1 p.m., Wizard.Wednesday, April 26 – 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers.Thursday, April 27 – 9 a.m., Wii bowling league; 10 a.m., Songwriter’s Performance; 10 a.m., Begin Bridge; 1 p.m., Hand & Foot; 1 p.m., Pizza Ranch bingo; 7 p.m., public euchre.Friday, April 28– 1 p.m., sheepshead.Saturday, April 29 – ClosedSunday, April 30 – 1 p.m., public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Meet the Makers Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 17, 2023 Local News Watertown This Week: April 15, 2023 Brian O'Connor Managing Editor Apr 15, 2023 Local News Jefferson County Fair officials wish headliner Thorogood well on recovery Steve Sharp steves@dailyunion.com Apr 13, 2023 Local News Spring's arrival Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 13, 2023 Trending Now Neitzel says key to longevity: ‘No running around all night’ Wednesday crash kills 1 in town of Sullivan Jefferson County Fair officials wish headliner Thorogood well on recovery Snowmelt leads to heavy flooding from Southwest to Rockies Bryfczynski convicted of vehicular homicide in Juneau courtroom Stocks Market Data by TradingView
