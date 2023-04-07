hot Watertown Senior Center activities Watertown Senior Center activities for the week of April 10 Apr 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Monday, April 10 — 9 a.m., scrabble; 9:45 a.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Book Club; 1 p.m., Bridge; and 1 p.m., Euchre.Tuesday, April 11 — 9-11 a.m., blood pressure; 9-11 a.m., Claire’s Mending; 9-4 p.m., Caring Crafters; 1 p.m., begin bridge; 1 p.m., wizard; and 1 p.m., “Protect Your Stuff” from Long-Term Care Presentation.Wednesday, April 12— 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m., 4 Handed Sheepshead; 1 p.m., watercolor; and 1 p.m., woodcarvers.Thursday, April 13 — 9 a.m., Wii Bowling League; 1 p.m., begin bridge; 1 p.m., hand & foot; 1 p.m., Watertown Healthcare Center Bingo; and 7 p.m., public euchre.Friday, April 14 — 1 p.m., Sheepshead.Saturday, April 15 — Closed.Sunday, April 16 — 1 p.m., Public Euchre and 1 p.m., public Sheepshead. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bridge Euchre Card Games Watertown Senior Center Bunco Blood Pressure Ben Olsen Cop Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Award-winning author makes stop at local bookstore Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 4, 2023 Local News Former Watertown Mayor John David dies over the weekend; flags to be lowered Tuesday Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com Apr 4, 2023 Local News History Channel Series "American Pickers" to film in Wisconsin, seeks places to visit in June The Daily Times Staff Apr 4, 2023 Local News Scrambling for eggs Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Apr 3, 2023 Trending Now Four running for three seats on Watertown School Board Former Watertown Mayor John David dies over the weekend; flags to be lowered Tuesday Hustisford facilities referendum fails History Channel Series "American Pickers" to film in Wisconsin, seeks places to visit in June St. John's Lutheran School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for 2023 graduation Stocks Market Data by TradingView
