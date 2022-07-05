The Summer Library Challenge is underway. Between now and July 31 children and teens can Read, Create and Engage as part of the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program. Adults can participate in an all-new challenge called Read to Bead, where they meet reading goals, earn beads and build a reading bead pin! Registration is open on the library’s website.
The TalkReadPlay Center is closed this week for the installation of large play features. All children and family programs will take place in the library community room All Summer Library Challenge prizes and SuperDraw Tickets will be available in this area outside the friend’s room. The rest of the library will be open throughout the installation process.
To make summer more productive, give Gale Courses a try. Gale Courses are six-week online, instructor-led courses on a wide range of topics. One can work at their own pace to complete the lessons and receive a certificate of completion at the end. Classes on computer applications, languages, writing and more are all available through Gale. Go to the website, www.watertownpubliclibrary.org, click on find, then Gale Courses for more information.
Friends of the Library coffee is back at the library. Coffee is available for $2 per cup. July’s corporate sponsor is Sandra D’s Bridal. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends group.
There are several upcoming programs for kids. Little University Storytime is Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Little University Storytimes are geared towards children ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome. This program’s focus is to incorporate stories, songs, rhymes, crafts, music and movement to promote pre-literacy skills, fine and gross motor skills and foster a love of reading at an early age. Storytimes are the same theme both Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week.
Camp Library will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for kids entering kindergarten through 5th grades. Camp Library is every Wednesday afternoon this summer. Each week is a different game, craft or activity for elementary school age friends. This week it will be Fishing Camp.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Baby Bounce brings caregivers and babies together for 45 minutes of rhymes, songs, books, bubbles and play. The focus is on pre-literacy skills, socialization, and fine and gross motor skills. Siblings are welcome.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to a licenses therapy dogs. No registration is needed.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Read, Rhyme, Rhythm storytimes are with Beth Mueller, educator and dance instructor. Children can listen to stories and recreate the movements of book characters through movement and dance. It is for those ages 3-5, no registration necessary.
Friday Family Flicks will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Free movies will be shown in the community room on Friday afternoons all summer. Popcorn will be provided. Bring one’s own drinks, extra snacks, blankets or pillows to get cozy. This week is “The Addams Family 2,” rated PG, 93 minutes.
There are several upcoming programs for teens. Teen Craft Kits will be available this week and are available for pickup every other Wednesday through the end of July. Starting Wednesday, kits will be available to make Mickey Mouse Cookies. Registration won’t be required; all kits will be available while supplies last. To get a kit, one must be aged 11-18 (grades 6-12).
Teen Time is a fun event series for teens that’s set to take place every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Teen Space. The activity this week is Boba Tea Brewing. Registration isn’t required, but one must be between 11-18 (grades 6-12) to participate.
Debuting this Friday, will be Teen Kindles (logged into Shonen Jump) and puzzles.
There will be a library lock-in from 7 to 10 p.m. July 22. Teens going into grades 6-12 are invited to register for the teen-only lock in-event, where there will be mini golf as the featured game, as well as pizza. Registration will be via the library’s website. Space is limited so registration is limited to teens and “tweens.”
For adults, Scrabble Night (is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Participants can meet upstairs by the Water Street windows and find an open space by a Scrabble board. Once enough players have arrived the games can begin. There is no registration for this event so if one arrives after 5 p.m. and all player spots have been filled one can feel free to watch a game and wait for one to end to join in or since the average game of scrabble lasts about an hour one can check around 6 p.m. to see if a game has ended. This event will be repeated on Thursday, July 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Bookworms Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. July 11. The library is teaming up with the Watertown Senior Center for a new book club. The club meets the second Monday of each month at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. This month the book is “Shotgun Lovesongs” by Nickolas Butler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.