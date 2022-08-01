The Garden Tales Farmers Market will be held Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30. The market is located in the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. There will be fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.
The Summer Library Challenge has wrapped up. One can pick up weekly prizes and earn free books through Aug. 14.
Friends of the Library coffee is back at the library. Coffee is available for $2 per cup. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends group.
Club LEGO meets at 3:30 p.m. Mondays at the library. The library supplies the LEGOs and participants supply the creativity. There is a LEGO Building Challenge each week. No registration is required.
Camp Library will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for kids entering kindergarten through 5th grades. Camp Library is every Wednesday afternoon this summer. Each week is a different game, craft or activity for elementary school age friends. This week participants are asked to bring a 100% cotton item to tie dye.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to licensed therapy dogs. No registration is needed.
For kids and teens, back to school bingo will be held throughout August. Back to school bingo activity sheets are available at the library or can be printed at home. Those who complete two bingos on their card by doing the reading, creating, or engaging activities listed, can stop at the children’s desk to spin the prize wheel. Prizes are school supplies to get one ready for the new school year. One card per week per child/teen.
Coffee with Rhoda will be held at 11 a.m. today. Rhoda is a retired racing greyhound. Rhoda enjoys the pets and Phyllis will answer questions about her experience adopting a greyhound. The program is intended for adults.
For adults, Hooks and Needles meets every Monday at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects. Instructions will be provided along with yarn.
The library is teaming up with Towne Cinema for a Book to Movie feature event for “Where the Crawdads Sing!” Participants can go to the movie and then come to the library at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss how the movie stood up to the book. Coffee, tea and a snack will be provided.
