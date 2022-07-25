The Summer Library Challenge is wrapping up. Between now and July 31 children and teens can Read, Create and Engage as part of the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program. Adults can participate in an all-new challenge called Read to Bead, where they meet reading goals, earn beads and build a reading bead pin! Registration is open on the library’s website. All SuperDraw tickets must be submitted before the library closes at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Prize winners will be notified on July 31. One can pick up weekly prizes and earn free books through Aug. 14.
The library is teaming up with Towne Cinema for a book to movie feature event. Call the library to get a free ticket, while supplies last, to any showing of “Where the Crawdads Sing” which will be playing through July 28. Then go to the library at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 to discuss how the movie stood up to the book. Coffee, tea and a snack will be provided.
Friends of the Library coffee is back at the library. Coffee is available for $2 per cup. July’s corporate sponsor is Sandra D’s Bridal. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends group.
Little University Story time is Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Little University Story times are geared towards children ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome. This program’s focus is to incorporate stories, songs, rhymes, crafts, music and movement to promote pre-literacy skills, fine and gross motor skills and foster a love of reading at an early age. Story times are the same theme both Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week.
Camp Library will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for kids entering kindergarten through 5th grades. Camp Library is every Wednesday afternoon this summer. Each week is a different game, craft or activity for elementary school age friends. The theme this week is science camp.
Family Fun Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the TalkReadPlay Center for a “Who Done It?” Camp Mystery Search.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Baby Bounce brings caregivers and babies together for 45 minutes of rhymes, songs, books, bubbles and play. The focus is on pre-literacy skills, socialization, and fine and gross motor skills. Siblings are welcome.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Read, Rhyme, Rhythm story times are with Beth Mueller, educator and dance instructor. Children can listen to stories and recreate the movements of book characters through movement and dance. It is for those ages 3-5, no registration necessary.
Friday Family Flicks will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Free movies will be shown in the community room on Friday afternoons all summer. Popcorn will be provided. Bring one’s own drinks, extra snacks, blankets or pillows to get cozy. This week is “Scoob” rated PG, 93 minutes.
There are several upcoming programs for teens. Teen summer flicks will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Every other Tuesday at 1 p.m. the library will show young adult movies in the Teen Space. For each event, there will be a choice of two teen summer flicks. The audience will vote for their pick at showtime. On Tuesday, the options will include “The Princess Bride” (PG) or “The Hobbit” (PG-13). Participants must be between the ages of 11 and 18.
Teen Book Club will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Teens can bring any reading materials to Teen Space to discuss. Participation is limited to those ages 11 to 18.
Teen Time is a fun event series for teens that’s set to take at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Teen Space. The activity this week is floral design with Lisa Belisie from Floral Elements.. Registration is required and one must be between 11-18 (grades 6-12) to participate.
The board game club will meet at 3 p.m. Aug. 2. The library’s new club is for teens and tweens. There will be a variety of classic board games and an introduciton to picks for new featured games. At the first meeting, the club will play Kings of Tokyo and What Do You Meme?
For adults, Hooks and Needles meets every Monday at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects. Instructions will be provided along with yarn.
Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The club meets the last Wednesday of the month. This week they will be discussing “I’ll Give You the Sun” by Jandy Nelson.
Coffee with Rhoda will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 1. Rhoda is a retired racing greyhound. Rhoda will enjoy the pets and Phyllis will answer questions about her experience adopting a greyhound. The program is intended for adults.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.