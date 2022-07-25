The Summer Library Challenge is wrapping up. Between now and July 31 children and teens can Read, Create and Engage as part of the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program. Adults can participate in an all-new challenge called Read to Bead, where they meet reading goals, earn beads and build a reading bead pin! Registration is open on the library’s website. All SuperDraw tickets must be submitted before the library closes at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Prize winners will be notified on July 31. One can pick up weekly prizes and earn free books through Aug. 14.

The library is teaming up with Towne Cinema for a book to movie feature event. Call the library to get a free ticket, while supplies last, to any showing of “Where the Crawdads Sing” which will be playing through July 28. Then go to the library at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 to discuss how the movie stood up to the book. Coffee, tea and a snack will be provided.

