The Garden Tales Farmers Market will be held Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30. The market is located in the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. There will be fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.
There’s a new book at the Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park. It is “I’m Not Scared ... YOU’RE Scared!” by Seth Meyers.
Friends of the Library coffee is back at the library. Coffee is available for $2 per cup. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends group.
For kids and teens, back to school bingo will be held throughout August. Back to school bingo activity sheets are available at the library or can be printed at home. Those who complete two bingos on their card by doing the reading, creating, or engaging activities listed, can stop at the children’s desk to spin the prize wheel. Prizes are school supplies to get one ready for the new school year. One card per week per child/teen.
The Bookworms Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. today. The library is teaming up with the Watertown Senior Center to bring a new book club to the city. The club meets the second Monday of each month at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. This month the club will be discussing “Farenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury.
For adults, Hooks and Needles meets every Monday at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects. Instructions will be provided along with yarn.
The Cinema Club will meet at 6 p.m. tonight in the teen gaming lounge at the library. The group will be watching “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” from 1939. The run time is 2 hours and 9 minutes. Participants are encouraged to watch “All Quiet on the Western Front” from 1930. There will be some time for disciussion about both films.
