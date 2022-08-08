The Garden Tales Farmers Market will be held Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 30. The market is located in the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. There will be fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.

There’s a new book at the Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park. It is “I’m Not Scared ... YOU’RE Scared!” by Seth Meyers.

