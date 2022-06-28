The Summer Library Challenge is underway. Between now and July 31 children and teens can Read, Create and Engage as part of the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program. Adults can participate in an all-new challenge called Read to Bead, where they meet reading goals, earn beads and build a reading bead pin! Registration is open on the library’s website.
To make summer more productive, give Gale Courses a try. Gale Courses are six-week online, instructor-led courses on a wide range of topics. One can work at their own pace to complete the lessons and receive a certificate of completion at the end. Classes on computer applications, languages, writing and more are all available through Gale. Go to the website, www.watertownpubliclibrary.org, click on find, then Gale Courses for more information.
Friends of the Library coffee is back at the library. Coffee is available for $2 per cup. June’s corporate sponsor is Chandler House Bakery. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends group.
There are several upcoming programs for kids. Little University Storytime is Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Little University Storytimes are geared towards children ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome. This program’s focus is to incorporate stories, songs, rhymes, crafts, music and movement to promote pre-literacy skills, fine and gross motor skills and foster a love of reading at an early age. Storytimes are the same theme both Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week.
Camp Library will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for kids entering kindergarten through 5th grades. Camp Library is every Wednesday afternoon this summer. Each week is a different game, craft or activity for elementary school age friends. This week it will be Fishing Camp.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Baby Bounce brings caregivers and babies together for 45 minutes of rhymes, songs, books, bubbles and play. The focus is on pre-literacy skills, socialization, and fine and gross motor skills. Siblings are welcome.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Read, Rhyme, Rhythm storytimes are with Beth Mueller, educator and dance instructor. Children can listen to stories and recreate the movements of book characters through movement and dance. It is for those ages 3-5, no registration necessary.
Friday Family Flicks will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Free movies will be shown in the community room on Friday afternoons all summer. Popcorn will be provided. Bring one’s own drinks, extra snacks, blankets or pillows to get cozy. This week is “Peter Rabbit 2,” rated PG, 93 minutes.
Camp Scavenger Hunt is set to run Friday through July 10. in the TalkReadPlay Center. Successful participants will be awarded a prize.
There are several upcoming programs for teens. Love is Love Zine Gallery will be offered throughout the week. Zines made at the Love is Love Zine Workshop will be on display for viewing in a collaborative gallery during this last week. The gallery will be set up on the lower level of the library with a “grand opening” event taking place on Tuesday with light refreshments at 2 p.m. The Zines made for this gallery will have followed the prompt: Love is Love (What does love look like to you?)
Teen Summer Flicks will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Every other Tuesday at 1 p.m. through the end of July, young adult movies will be shown in the teen space. For each event, there is a choice between two teen summer flicks and the audience will vote for their pick at showtime. On Tuesday, the options will include Black Panther (PG-13) or Spider Man: No Way Home (PG-13). To participate, one must be between the ages of 11 and 18 (or be in grades 6-12).
Teen Book Club will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Participants can bring whatever they have been reading to the teen space to discuss. Participation is limited to those aged 11-18 (grades 6-12). Registration not required.
Teen Time will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday. Teen Time is an event series for teens that’s set to take place every Thursday in the teen space. The featured activity this week is making Infinity Gauntlets. Registration isn’t required, but one must be between 11-18 (grades 6-12) to participate.
Debut the New will start July 8. There will be new attractions in the teen space this summer. On July 8, there will be a debut of new Teen Kindles (logged into Shonen Jump) and puzzles.
For adults, Tackle Technology will be offered at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Participants can bring technology questions and library staff will try to help with smartphone and tablet questions.
Bookies Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Bookies Book Club meets the last Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. All adults are welcome. This week the club will be discussing American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson.
