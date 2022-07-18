The Summer Library Challenge is underway. Between now and July 31 children and teens can Read, Create and Engage as part of the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program. Adults can participate in an all-new challenge called Read to Bead, where they meet reading goals, earn beads and build a reading bead pin! Registration is open on the library’s website.
The library is teaming up with Towne Cinema for a book to movie feature event. Call the library to get a free ticket, while supplies last, to any showing of “Where the Crawdads Sing” which will be playing through July 28. Then go to the library at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 to discuss how the movie stood up to the book. Coffee, tea and a snack will be provided.
Friends of the Library coffee is back at the library. Coffee is available for $2 per cup. July’s corporate sponsor is Sandra D’s Bridal. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends group.
Little University Story time is Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Little University Story times are geared towards children ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome. This program’s focus is to incorporate stories, songs, rhymes, crafts, music and movement to promote pre-literacy skills, fine and gross motor skills and foster a love of reading at an early age. Story times are the same theme both Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week.
Camp Library will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for kids entering kindergarten through 5th grades. Camp Library is every Wednesday afternoon this summer. Each week is a different game, craft or activity for elementary school age friends. The theme this week is camp dino.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Baby Bounce brings caregivers and babies together for 45 minutes of rhymes, songs, books, bubbles and play. The focus is on pre-literacy skills, socialization, and fine and gross motor skills. Siblings are welcome.
Reading with Rover will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Children can read with a four-legged friend by reading aloud to a licensed therapy dog. No registration is needed. One can drop in for some one-on-one time with a canine friend.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Read, Rhyme, Rhythm story times are with Beth Mueller, educator and dance instructor. Children can listen to stories and recreate the movements of book characters through movement and dance. It is for those ages 3-5, no registration necessary.
Friday Family Flicks will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Free movies will be shown in the community room on Friday afternoons all summer. Popcorn will be provided. Bring one’s own drinks, extra snacks, blankets or pillows to get cozy. This week is “Raya and the Last Dragon” rated PG, 114 minutes.
There are several upcoming programs for teens. Teen craft kits will be offered starting Wednesday in the Teen Space. This week’s kit is Fairytale Lantern. Registration is not required and all kits are available as supplies last. Kits are available for those ages 11-18.
Teen Time is a fun event series for teens that’s set to take place every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Teen Space. The activity this week is bowling ball garden art. Registration is required and one must be between 11-18 (grades 6-12) to participate.
There will be a library lock-in from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Teens going into grades 6-12 are invited to register for the teen-only lock in-event, where there will be mini golf as the featured game, as well as pizza. Registration will be via the library’s website. Space is limited so registration is limited to teens and “tweens.”
The teen book club will meet at 5 p.m. July 27. Those participating can bring what they are reading to the Teen Space to discuss. There will be food. Participation is limited to those ages 11-18. Registration is not required.
For adults, Hooks and Needles meets every Monday at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects. Instructions will be provided along with yarn.
Memory Cafe Chair Stretch, Balance and Movement will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will be guided through stretches that wake up muscle groups in the body from head to toe, all while seated in a chair. Balance exercises will also be taught. The class will include slow flowing movement to music and end with relaxation. There will be time afterward to talk about what to do to keep active, what are favorite activities and enjoy a healthy snack. Register online or by calling 920-545-2331. Memory Cafes are informal social gatherings for those who have early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, or memory loss and their care partner.
How to Use Google Photos will be offered at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Participants can bring a Smartphone, tablet, or laptop with Google photos installed. There will be lessons on how to get free back-up source and how to make short movies out of photos or collages of photos. There will also be discussion on how to edit photos. To register, go to the library website or call 920-262-4090.
Scrabble Night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. there is no registration for the event.
A beginners Dungeons and Dragons class will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday for those who want to learn how to play. A local expert will discuss the key features and elements of the popular role-playing game. Registration is not required and the event is intended for adults and teens age 11 and older.
