The Summer Library Challenge is underway. Between now and July 31 children and teens can Read, Create and Engage as part of the “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” program. Adults can participate in an all-new challenge called Read to Bead, where they meet reading goals, earn beads and build a reading bead pin! Registration is open on the library’s website.
To make summer more productive, give Gale Courses a try. Gale Courses are six-week online, instructor-led courses on a wide range of topics. One can work at their own pace to complete the lessons and receive a certificate of completion at the end. Classes on computer applications, languages, writing and more are all available through Gale. Go to the website, www.watertownpubliclibrary.org, click on find, then Gale Courses for more information.
Friends of the Library coffee is back at the library. Coffee is available for $2 per cup. July’s corporate sponsor is Sandra D’s Bridal. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends group.
There are several upcoming programs for kids. A Camp Library Scavenger Hunt will be held this week in the TalkReadPlay Center. Successful participants will be awarded a prize.
Family Fun Night is set for 5 p.m. tonight. Children can drop off stuffed animals for a Camp Out at the library. Drop off is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Pictures will be posted on the library Facebook page of the stuffies having fun at the library to share with children and printed copies for children will be available for pickup Stuffied can be picked up on Tuesday after 3 p.m. No registration is required. One stuffie per child.
Little University Storytime is Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Little University Storytimes are geared towards children ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome. This program’s focus is to incorporate stories, songs, rhymes, crafts, music and movement to promote pre-literacy skills, fine and gross motor skills and foster a love of reading at an early age. Storytimes are the same theme both Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week.
Camp Library will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for kids entering kindergarten through 5th grades. Camp Library is every Wednesday afternoon this summer. Each week is a different game, craft or activity for elementary school age friends. This week be prepared to get wet at balloon camp.
Baby Bounce will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday. Baby Bounce brings caregivers and babies together for 45 minutes of rhymes, songs, books, bubbles and play. The focus is on pre-literacy skills, socialization, and fine and gross motor skills. Siblings are welcome.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Read, Rhyme, Rhythm story times are with Beth Mueller, educator and dance instructor. Children can listen to stories and recreate the movements of book characters through movement and dance. It is for those ages 3-5, no registration necessary.
Friday Family Flicks will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Free movies will be shown in the community room on Friday afternoons all summer. Popcorn will be provided. Bring one’s own drinks, extra snacks, blankets or pillows to get cozy. This week is “The Tom & Jerry Movie” rated PG, 101 minutes.
There are several upcoming programs for teens. Teen Summer Flicks will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Participants will be given the choice between two movies. The assembled audience will vote for the movie. This week the options are Sharknado or Pirates of the Caribbean. Participants have to be been the ages of 11 and 18.
Teen Time is a fun event series for teens that’s set to take place every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Teen Space. The activity this week is Dunk Tank Trivia. Registration isn’t required, but one must be between 11-18 (grades 6-12) to participate.
Project Sunshine will be held Friday. It is all-day programs in the Teen Space aimed at spreading joy throughout the summer season. This Friday, craft a card and rec eived a stamp to send it to someone special. Supplies are limited and one must between the ages of 11-18.
There will be a library lock-in from 7 to 10 p.m. July 22. Teens going into grades 6-12 are invited to register for the teen-only lock in-event, where there will be mini golf as the featured game, as well as pizza. Registration will be via the library’s website. Space is limited so registration is limited to teens and “tweens.”
For adults, Bookworms Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. today. The library is teaming up with the Watertown Senior Center for a new book club. The club meets the second Monday of each month at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St. This month the book is “Shotgun Lovesongs” by Nickolas Butler.
Watercolor Bookmarks workshop will be held at 5 p.m. today. All materials will be provided, but participants may bring their own supplies. Registration is required.
The Cinema Club will meet at 6 p.m. tonight The group will watch “Sound of My Voice” followed by discussion.
Hooks and Needs meets every Monday at 6 p.m. Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects. Instructions will be provided along with yarn.
Memory Cafe Chair Stretch, Balance and Movement will be held at 1 p.m. July 19. Participants will be guided through stretches that wake up muscle groups in the body from head to toe, all while seated in a chair. Balance exercises will also be taught. The class will include slow flowing movement to music and end with relaxation. There will be time afterward to talk about what to do to keep active, what are favorite activities and enjoy a healthy snack. Register online or by calling 920-545-2331. Memory Cafes are informal social gatherings for those who have early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, or memory loss and their care partner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.