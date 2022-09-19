The Garden Tales Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Oct. 20. The market is located in the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. Residents can buy fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “I’m Not Scared…YOU’RE Scared” by Seth Meyers.
Friends of the Library coffee will be available for $2 per cup. Coffee sponsor is Jim Mitchel. Coffee sales will benefit the Friends group.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
Papers art club will meet the third Tuesday of each month. This week the club will meet on Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. in the makerspace. Work on a new project or a project you’ve already been working on with scrapbooking and cardmaking supplies. The cricut will be available for projects.
Tech tutor will take place on Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you have a general tech question, call the reference desk (920-545-2331) to set-up a 15 minute appointment. The library can help with general how-to questions but can’t help with personal information or virus removal.
Meet in the makesrpace on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. to create a decorative fall pumpkin out of an old book. Step by step instructions and supplies will be provided. The event is currently full but wanting participants can call the library to be put on a waiting list.
The show & tell book club will meet on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. There will not be an assigned book to talk about , participants will trade book recommendations and talk about what they’ve been reading recently. The book club will meet every other month.
Teen lego club will meet on Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m. Ages 11 to 18 can build their own sets or help the library build theirs. At the first meeting the library will be making a variety of “Superhero” sets available for building. In November, they will be diving into a Harry Potter set. Minecraft will be the focus in November; and in December, they will be hosting a “Builder Showcase.” Please note that registration isn’t required, but you must be in grades six through 12 to participate.
Teens of homeschooled families are encouraged to attend teen homeschool Wednesdays. On Sept. 21 at 1:30 p.m. This is an educational program and this month they will be making 3D birds. Registration is required for these programs.
Teens and tweens are invited to register for battle of the teen flicks on Sept. 23, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The screen in the teen space will be used to watch one movie while the screen in the gaming lounge will be used to watch another. The titles of the movie will be voted prior to watching. During the movies the staff will provide activities that match the two movies theme’s. Those attending the event are encouraged to dress according to their choice of the two themes, and the best dressed will win a prize.
The board game club will meet on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. Stop by for a chance to play a variety of classic board games. At the meeting, the club will go over on how to play Clue.
Join little university story time on Sept. 22 and Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Story time is the same each week, there will be rhymes, songs, finger plays and music.
Library kids club will be held on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Kindergartners through fifth graders are invited to play games, read books and make crafts in the TalkReadPlay center. There is no registration needed.
Homeschool Wednesdays for homeschooled children grades through preschool and elementary. This month’s theme is pop, pop, popcorn. Registration is required for the program.
Baby bounce will be held on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. Join Tina every week for songs, rhymes, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children up to two years old, older siblings are welcomed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.