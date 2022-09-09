The library will be closed on Friday, Sep. 16 for a staff in service.
The Garden Tales Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Oct. 20. The market is located in the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. Residents can buy fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “I’m Not Scared…YOU’RE Scared” by Seth Meyers.
Friends of the Library coffee will be available for $2 per cup. Coffee sponsor is Jim Mitchel. Coffee sales will benefit the Friends group.
Meet a retired racing greyhound and drink coffee on Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.
Join the Bookworms Book Club Sept. 12 at the Senior Center where they will be discussing “The Language of Flowers” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh at 6 p.m.
The September Cinema Club meeting will be watching “One Hour Photo” on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be located in the community room and the theme this month is “Same Actor.”
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
Twenty different employers will be at the Job Fair on Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The job fair will be held in the community room and is being organized by the Department of Workforce Development and Job Center of Wisconsin.
Kids are welcomed to build LEGO’s with the library’s lego club. LEGO’s will be supplied and no registration is required.
Reading with Rover will be held on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Children will be able to read aloud to licensed therapy dogs. No registration is required.
