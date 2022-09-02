The library will be closed on Monday, Sep. 5 for Labor Day.
The Garden Tales Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Oct. 20. The market is located in the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. Residents can buy fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “I’m Not Scared…YOU’RE Scared” by Seth Meyers.
Friends of the Library coffee will be available for $2 per cup. Coffee sponsor is Jim Mitchel. Coffee sales will benefit the Friends group.
The Teen Library Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 in the Teen Space to discuss usual business and plan a Halloween-themed escape room. The council helps library staff plan events and choose which books should be added to the young adult collection. All teens are welcomed. Prior attendance is not required.
The Teen Book Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, in the Teen Space. Club members will discuss their personal reading choices. New members are welcomed.
Adults can meet with the Tech Tutor at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 7. Participants can schedule a 15 minute appointment with the tutor to ask general tech questions. Help with personal information or virus removal is not available. To make an appointment, call the reference desk at 920-545-2331.
For adults, free popcorn will be available during movie matinee on Sep. 9 at 11 a.m. in the community room. The movie is rated R and has a running time of 121 minutes. Please call or visit the library’s website for the movie title.
Sewing 101: How to read a pattern will take place on Sep. 10 at 11 a.m. Participants will learn where to start with patterns. Participants could bring a pattern from home or one will be available for them. Registration is required.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.