Friends of the Library are holding Garden Tales Farmers Market Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 20 in the parking lot at North First Street near the fire station. Market will have fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.

Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “I’m Not Scared…YOU’RE Scared!” by Seth Meyers.

