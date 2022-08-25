Friends of the Library are holding Garden Tales Farmers Market Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through Oct. 20 in the parking lot at North First Street near the fire station. Market will have fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “I’m Not Scared…YOU’RE Scared!” by Seth Meyers.
Coffee will also be available for purchase at $2 per cup and is sponsored by Friends of the Library. Profits from coffee sales will benefit Friends.
The Back to School Bingo program for kids and teenagers will be offered until Aug. 28. Participants can print off or pick up bingo activity sheets at the library. After completing two bingo sheets, participants should stop by the Children’s Desk to spin the prize wheel for prizes of school supplies. Bingo sheets can be redeemed for any missed weeks through Sept. 4.
Programs available for kids include Club Lego at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29. The library will supply LEGOS for participants to build with and use. No registration is required.
The other kids only program is Reading with Rover set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Children can improve their reading skills while reading aloud to a licensed therapy dog. Registration is not required.
A Teen Fantasy Football League Draft Party will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the Teen Gaming Lounge. Teens ages 13 to 17 can register to join the fantasy league and football knowledge is not required. Pizza and refreshments will be offered at the draft party. An app download is required to participants, so teens much have regular access to a computer or cell phone. For questions, email teens@watertownpubliclibrary.org.
The Teen Library Council will hold their first meeting following the summer break at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Teen Space to discuss usual business and plan a Halloween-themed escape room. The council helps library staff plan events and choose which books should be added to the young adult collection. All teens are welcomed. Prior attendance is not required.
The Teen Book Club will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in the Teen Space. Participants can bring the books there are reading and discuss them.
Adult only programs include Coffee with Rhoda at 1 p.m. Aug. 29. Retired racing Greyhound Rhoda and her owner Phyllis will be at the library and will answer questions about adopting a Greyhound.
Hooks and Needles is held Mondays at 6 p.m. for knitters and crocheters of all skill levels to work on their current projects. Instruction will be offered. Yarn will be provided, but participants should bring their own hooks and needles.
Musical Paint Night will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 30. Participants are encouraged bring a music listening device with earbuds or headphones to paint to, otherwise a pre-set playlist will be used throughout the night. Canvas, acrylic paints and brushes will be provided, but participants can bring their own materials. Register online or call the reference desk at 920-545-2331.
Tech Tutor will be on site from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 to answer general tech questions. Residents should call the reference desk at 920-545-2331 to set-up a 15 minutes appointment. Personal information or virus removal questions will not be answered.
The Bookies Book Club meets at 6 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month. The book “Fox & I” by Catherine Raven will be discussed.
