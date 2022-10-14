The Garden Tales Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Oct. 20. The market is located in the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. Residents can buy fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “I’m Not Scared…YOU’RE Scared” by Seth Meyers.
Friends of the Library coffee will be available for $2 per cup. Coffee sponsor is Jim Mitchel. Coffee sales will benefit the Friends group.
Adult movie matinee will take place Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. in the community room. There will be a free showing of the movie “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” with popcorn. The movie is rated TV-MA and has a running time of 93 minutes.
Julie Hill, Horticulture Outreach Specialist from UW-Madison Division of Extension Jefferson County, will teach how you can create a bird-friendly yard. This event will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. Hill will talk about gardening practices you can do throughout the year to encourage bird visitors, plus bird feeders, water, and how to improve shelter and nesting sites.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
Memory Cafe will host a Halloween celebration on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. There will be games, pumpkins to paint and treats. Register online or by calling 920-545-2331. Memory Cafés are informal social gatherings for those who have early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, or memory loss, and their care partner.
Paper arts club meets Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in scrapbooking, cardmaking, using the Cricut or anything else “paper arts” related is encouraged to join. This group will meet the third Tuesday of each month in our Makerspace. Bring a project to work on or get a new idea for someone else!
A Discussion Panel for RPG enthusiasts will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m in the conference room. The library gathered local GMs (“game masters”), DMs (“dungeon masters”), and other tabletop game leaders to join us in the library’s for a paneled discussion about the mechanics of running a “Role-Playing Game”—that is, a game in which players assume the roles of characters in a fictional setting. No registration required for this event, and all ages will be welcome to attend.
Teen Lego club will meet Oct. 17 at 4:30 p.m. Bring your own sets or help the library put together one of their own! At the first meeting, the library will be making a variety of “Superhero” sets available for building! In November, they’ll be diving into a Harry Potter set. Minecraft will be the focus in November; and in December, they’ll be hosting a “Builder Showcase.” Please note that registration isn’t required, but you must be a teen or “tween” (grades 6-12) to participate. (Younger kids are encouraged to check out Club Lego, a similar event tailored to their age).
Teens and tweens are invited to play board games on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. At the meeting, the library will go over how to play Villainous.
Join little university story time on Oct. 11, 13 at 10 a.m. Story time is the same each week, there will be rhymes, songs, finger plays and music led by Miss Tina.
Library kids club will be held on Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Kindergartners through fifth graders are invited to play games, read books and make crafts in the TalkReadPlay center. There is no registration needed.
Baby bounce will be held on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. Join Tina every week for songs, rhymes, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children up to two years old, older siblings are welcomed.
Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to a licensed therapy dogs on Oct. 20 at 6:30. No registration needed, just drop in for some one-on-one time with a canine friend.
