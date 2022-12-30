The Mitten Tree is back! Donors can hang a new pair of gloves or mittens (preferably waterproof) on the Mitten Tree near the Circulation Desk for children in need.
Holiday Hours:
January 1—CLOSED
January 2—8:30 am-1:00 pm
Winter Library Challenge (Dec. 19-Feb. 12): The Winter Library Challenge is underway. Get prizes and SuperDraw tickets just for reading! There are programs for all ages, so the whole family can participate! Registration is open now. Register online and then stop by the library to pick up a reading log.
Friends of the Library Activities
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will featureThe Wish Tree by Kyo Maclear and a walk in the woods.
Coffee is available to purchase at the Library for $2 per cup. Clasen Quality Chocolate is the December coffee sponsor. Coffee sales proceeds go to Friends of the Library.
Upcoming Programs for Adults
Monthly Mending (5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3): Participants can learn basic mendings skills or add a few new techniques. The event is held on the first Tuesday of each month.
Upcoming Programs for Kids
Silly Snowman Hunt (Dec. 19-Jan. 2): The Silly Snowmen have taken over the TalkReadPlay Center. Anyone who finds all the silly snowmen can earn a prize. One prize per child.
Reading with Rover (6:30 pm Jan. 5): Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to licensed therapy dogs! No registration is required.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.