The Garden Tales Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Oct. 20. The market is located in the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. Residents can buy fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “I’m Not Scared…YOU’RE Scared” by Seth Meyers.
Friends of the Library coffee will be available for $2 per cup. Coffee sponsor is Jim Mitchel. Coffee sales will benefit the Friends group.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
Enjoy a cup of coffee and meet Rhoda, a retired racing Greyhound. Rhoda will enjoy the pets and Phyllis will answer questions about her experience adopting a Greyhound today at 11 a.m.
The Bookies Book Club meets the last Wednesday of each month at 6:00 pm. All adults are welcome to join. This month, participants be discussing “In the Quick” by Kate Hope Day.
Teens and tweens are invited to register for battle of the teen flicks on Sept. 23, 6 to 8:30 p.m. The screen in the teen space will be used to watch one movie while the screen in the gaming lounge will be used to watch another. The titles of the movie will be voted prior to watching. During the movies the staff will provide activities that match the two movies theme’s. Those attending the event are encouraged to dress according to their choice of the two themes, and the best dressed will win a prize.
The board game club will meet on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. Stop by for a chance to play a variety of classic board games. At the meeting, the club will go over on how to play Clue.
Teens and tweens are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Friday. This week the activity will be mandala painting. Supplies for each activity will be made available for the duration of the event.
Join little university story time on Sept. 22 and Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Story time is the same each week, there will be rhymes, songs, finger plays and music.
Library kids club will be held on Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Kindergartners through fifth graders are invited to play games, read books and make crafts in the TalkReadPlay center. There is no registration needed.
Baby bounce will be held on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. Join Tina every week for songs, rhymes, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children up to two years old, older siblings are welcomed.
Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families. Join Read, Rhyme, Rhythm class for preschool fun Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.
Club lego will take place Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. Legos will be supplied. Ne registration required.
