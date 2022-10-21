Friends of the Library week ends Oct. 22! If you are interested in getting involved at the library, consider joining Friends. Memberships start as low as $10! Visit them on Facebook for more information.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “I’m Not Scared…YOU’RE Scared” by Seth Meyers.
Friends of the Library coffee will be available for $2 per cup. Coffee sponsor of October is Rock River Chimney Sweep. Coffee sales will benefit the Friends group.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
The Bookies Book Club meets the last Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. All adults are welcome to join. We will be discussing "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid.
Teens and tweens are invited to play board games on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. At the meeting, the library will go over how to play Villainous.
Battle of the teen flicks costume party will take place Oct. 27 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. In October, the dueling films will be a silly scary movie and a seriously scary movie; we'll vote on exact titles prior to watching. During the movies, staff will provide activities that match the two movies' themes. This months' Teen Flicks doubles as a costume party. Please, come dressed in your best, and we'll be awarding prize baskets to the top contenders.
Teen drop in will take place Oct. 28 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Teens and tweens (ages 11-18) are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Friday. Look for something new each and every time. On Oct. 28 we will be making book bats! Supplies for each activity will be made available between 3:30-5:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.
Teen pumpkin palooza will take place Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. Teens and tweens (age 12-18) are invited to carve pumpkins to display on the library stairs. The library will provide the pumpkins. Registration for this event is not required, but strongly recommended.
Hallows Eve-teen escape room event will take place Oct. 29 through the 31st. Tweens, teens, and adults are invited to register (starting October 1st) for an appointment to play "Hallows Eve," an escape room event put on by our Teen Library Council. With a theme that mixes Halloween and the Roaring '20s, it's bound to be a fun time. There are ten different time slots available. Visit the library website for details. Given the difficulty level of the escape room and some of the subject matter, all participants must be aged 11+, no exceptions. Each event will last one hour. Only one reservation can be made per person and/or group. Please note that, although adults are allowed to register, if there is a waiting list, those aged between 11 and 17 may take priority. Costumes aren't required but are encouraged.
Halloween hunt will take place Oct. 24 through the 31st. Hunters who are successful will earn a prize. One prize per child please.
Club Lego will take place Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Come build with Legos at the library. We supply the Legos, you supply the creativity. We will have a Lego building challenge for you each week to try. No registration required, just drop in.
Join little university story time on Oct. 25 and 27th at 10 a.m. Story time is the same each week, there will be rhymes, songs, finger plays and music led by Miss Tina.
Library kids club will be held on Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. Kindergartners through fifth graders are invited to play games, read books and make crafts in the TalkReadPlay center. There is no registration needed.
Baby bounce will be held on Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. Join Tina every week for songs, rhymes, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children up to two years old, older siblings are welcomed.
No school movie day will take place Oct. 28 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Come to the library for some "No School Movie Day" fun in the Community Room. Watch a movie on the big screen, enjoy some free popcorn, and bring your own drinks, blankets and pillows to get cozy! All ages are welcome to view the brand-new release "Minions: Rise of Gru". PG, running time is 90 minutes.
Head to the Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park for a one-night special Enchanted Storybook Trail event! Friday, Oct. 28, at dusk the Storybook Trail will be lined with paper lanterns so you can enjoy the trail after dark. You can also stop by the library and check out a flashlight to bring with you on the trail or bring your own. Have fun reading "The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt" by Riel Nason on the Enchanted Storybook Trail! And don't forget to email the answer to the question at the end of the story for your chance to win one of two copies of the book!
Spooky storytime will take place on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. Join Miss Tina for some spooky stories and terrifying tunes in the Library Community Room to celebrate Pumpkin Palooza. Spooky storytime is appropriate for ages two and up. Costumes are welcome.
