The Garden Tales Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Oct. 20. The market is located in the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. Residents can buy fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “I’m Not Scared…YOU’RE Scared” by Seth Meyers.
Friends of the Library coffee will be available for $2 per cup. Coffee sponsor is Jim Mitchel. Coffee sales will benefit the Friends group.
The library is having another adult coloring contest! A coloring contest for everyone ages 18 and up. Come to the library starting Oct. 1 to pick up one of three coloring sheets. Return your completed work by Oct. 14 with the contest form filled out to be included in our contest. Don’t have any coloring supplies? No worries, colored pencils and markers in the makerspace will be available. Contest entries can be voted on starting Oct. 17 with prizes for the top three. Winners will be announced before the end of October.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
Enjoy a cup of coffee and meet Rhoda, a retired racing Greyhound. Rhoda will enjoy the pets and Phyllis will answer questions about her experience adopting a Greyhound today at 11 a.m.
Carrie Voigt Schonoff, author of “The Liminal Space” and “The End of the Beginning” will be in the community room on Thursday at 6 p.m. Carrie’s work will resonate deeply with readers from the Midwest and pull at the heartstrings of those that continue to face challenges but never stop dreaming. Her book of poems addresses the importance of healing, moving on, and being ready to face a new beginning. Refreshments will be provided.
Join an after-hours spooky movie night and costume party in the library’s community room on Oct. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.There will be a costume contest, snacks and we will begin the movie at around 6:20 p.m. Our evening’s spooky movie will be “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken” starring Don Knotts and has a runtime of 1 hour and 30 minutes. Go to the lower Main Street doors if you arrive after 6 p.m. when the library closes. However, the library will not be checking the doors for latecomers once the film starts at 6:20 p.m. Registration is required for this event. There are 35 spots available. This event is intended for ages 18 and up.
Teens and adults kick off the halloween season on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. as participants watch the 1982 horror classic “Poltergeist.” Ages 13+ Run time: 1 hour, 54 minutes. Registration is requested.
Teen book club will take place Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring whatever they are reading to dicuss.
Teen library council is set to meet on Friday at 5 p.m. The TLC helps library staff plan fun events and choose which books get added to the YA collection.
Beginner cosplay and costuming will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Join little university story time on Oct. 4, 6 at 10 a.m. Story time is the same each week, there will be rhymes, songs, finger plays and music.
Library kids club will be held on Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. Kindergartners through fifth graders are invited to play games, read books and make crafts in the TalkReadPlay center. There is no registration needed.
Baby bounce will be held on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. Join Tina every week for songs, rhymes, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children up to two years old, older siblings are welcomed.
Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families. Join Read, Rhyme, Rhythm class for preschool fun Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.