The Garden Tales Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Oct. 20. The market is located in the North First Street parking lot near the fire station. Residents can buy fresh produce, baked goods and crafts from local families and businesses.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park will feature the book “I’m Not Scared…YOU’RE Scared” by Seth Meyers.
Friends of the Library coffee will be available for $2 per cup. Coffee sponsor is Jim Mitchel. Coffee sales will benefit the Friends group.
The library is having another adult coloring contest! A coloring contest for everyone ages 18 and up. Come to the library starting Oct. 1 to pick up one of three coloring sheets. Return your completed work by Oct. 14 with the contest form filled out to be included in our contest. Don’t have any coloring supplies? No worries, colored pencils and markers in the makerspace will be available. Contest entries can be voted on starting Oct. 17 with prizes for the top three. Winners will be announced before the end of October.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
The library is teaming up with Bookworm’s book club. Join the Bookworm’s book club the second Monday of each month at the Senior Center at 1 p.m. In October the book “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of the American Family” by Robert Kolker will be discussed.
Meet in the makerspace at 5 on Monday, Oct. 10 to make a spooky season decoration garland out of yarn. Participants will learn how to make ghosts, pumpkins and spiders out of yarn. All materials will be provided but exact colors pictured in example photos may not be available. You must register for this event, there will be ten spots and this program is intended for ages 18 and older.
On Monday at 6 p.m., October’s Cinema Club will be featuring the movie Dolls (1987). Run time is1 hour, 17 minutes. The theme for homework this month is “Same Decade,” so any movie from the 1980s is fair game, but feel free to pick another Halloween or horror themed movie. All are welcome to stick around for a brief discussion after the film.
Writers workshop will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. Writers Workshop will meet once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. There will be a mix of short lessons, practice writings, and small group work, as well as sharing and critiquing individual pieces. In past years, the workshop has put together a class book of our writing and sponsored a contest. This program is led by local author and retired English teacher, Fran Milburn.
On Friday at 11 a.m., the featured adult movie matinee is “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” in the community room. Celebrate the WI Science Festival at the library and enjoy free popcorn. Drinks will not be provided. The movie is rated TV-MA and has a running time of 93 minutes.
Beyond Bird Feeders: How to Be a Bird-Friendly Gardener All Year Long will appear on Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. Join Julie Hill, Horticulture Outreach Specialist from UW-Madison Division of Extension Jefferson County to learn how you can create a bird-friendly yard. There are many benefits to both wildlife and people when you prioritize the needs of birds where you garden. Hill will discuss gardening practices you can do throughout the year to encourage bird visitors, plus bird feeders, water, and how to improve shelter and nesting sites.
The library is excited to offer a fun and educational program just for the teens of our Homeschool families. This program will take place Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the “tween” and teen school ages (Grades 6-12). Upcoming Programs: October 12 (Special Event): Build a Clay Monster; October 19: All-ages Fire Safety Event.
Teen Drop-In will take place on Oct.14 at 3:30 p.m. Teens and “tweens” (ages 11-18) are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Friday starting Sept. 2. Look for something new each and every time—Color-In Baubles (10/14), Book Bats (10/28), and more. Supplies for each activity will be made available between 3:30 to 5:30pm, or until materials run out.
A Discussion Panel for RPG enthusiasts will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m in the conference room. The library gathered local GMs (“game masters”), DMs (“dungeon masters”), and other tabletop game leaders to join us in the library’s for a paneled discussion about the mechanics of running a “Role-Playing Game”—that is, a game in which players assume the roles of characters in a fictional setting. No registration required for this event, and all ages will be welcome to attend.
Join little university story time on Oct. 11, 13 at 10 a.m. Story time is the same each week, there will be rhymes, songs, finger plays and music led by Miss Tina.
Library kids club will be held on Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Kindergartners through fifth graders are invited to play games, read books and make crafts in the TalkReadPlay center. There is no registration needed.
Baby bounce will be held on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m. Join Tina every week for songs, rhymes, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared towards children up to two years old, older siblings are welcomed.
