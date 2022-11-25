Library hours on Friday, Nov. 25, will be 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Mitten Tree is back. Please consider hanging a new pair of gloves or mittens (waterproof preferable) on the Mitten Tree near the Circulation Desk and the library will donate them to children in need.
The library will be participating in the Parade of Homes this year. Come by on Saturday, Dec. 4, between 1-5 p.m. to check out the new building, all decked out for the holidays.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read “The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt” by Riel Nason and enjoy a walk in the woods.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library, coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce is the November coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Black Friday Sale will take place Friday, Nov. 25, 9 - 1 p.m. Start your holiday shopping off right in the Book Nook. Buy a bag for just $5 and fill it with as much stuff as you can! Sale prices will also be available on all items.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
Bookies book club will take place Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. The Bookies Book Club meets the last Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. All adults are welcome to join. This the library will be discussing The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. Bookies will not meet in December.
Movie Matinee will showcase "Top Gun: Maverick" on Dec. 2 at 11 a.m., for adults in the community room. Free popcorn will be provided but not drinks. The movie is rated PG-13 and has a running time of 131 minutes.
Teen book club will take place Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. Teenagers are invited to bring whatever they are reading to discuss. Newcomers are always welcome.
Turkey Hunt will take place on Nov. 18-25. The turkeys have hidden themselves in the TalkReadPlay Center! Stop by the Children’s Desk to find all the turkeys. If you’re successful, you’ll earn a prize! One prize per child.
Little University Storytime will take place Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. Join Miss Tina for books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music every Tuesday and Thursday.
Library kids club will take place Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. Kindergartners through fifth graders are invited to play games, read books and make crafts in the TalkReadPlay center. No registration needed.
Baby bounce takes place Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more. Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Reading with rover takes place Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcomed to read aloud to licensed therapy dogs. No registration needed.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm takes place Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center. Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
