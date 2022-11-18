The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
The Mitten Tree is back! Please consider hanging a new pair of gloves or mittens (waterproof preferable) on the Mitten Tree near the Circulation Desk and the library will donate them to children in need.
The library will be participating in the Parade of Homes this year. Come by on Saturday, Dec. 4, between 1-5 p.m. to check out the new building, all decked out for the holidays.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read “The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt” by Riel Nason and enjoy a walk in the woods.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library, coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce is the November coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Black Friday Sale will take place Friday, Nov. 25, 9 - 1 p.m. Start your holiday shopping off right in the Book Nook. Buy a bag for just $5 and fill it with as much stuff as you can! Sale prices will also be available on all items.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
Board Game Club will take place on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. in the library's teen space. At the meeting the game, attendees will learn how to play Scrabble.
Teen Drop-In Activities takes place on Nov. 23, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Teens and “tweens” (ages 11-17) are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Wednesday afternoon. The activity this week will be Penguin Bowling. Supplies for each activity will be made available starting at 3:30 p.m., they'll remain available either until supplies run out, or until 5:30 p.m.
Turkey Hunt will take place on Nov. 18-25. The turkeys have hidden themselves in the TalkReadPlay Center! Stop by the Children’s Desk to find all the turkeys. If you’re successful, you’ll earn a prize! One prize per child please.
Ocean Odyssey will take place Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium brings their Ocean Odyssey program to the Watertown Public Library. Must have a ticket to enter. Tickets will only be handed out 30 minutes before each program. One ticket is needed per person, no matter the age, to enter and there are only 200 tickets available per program. There will be a touch tank, participants will have the opportunity to learn about sharks and stingrays and get to pet sharks.
Meet your library takes place Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m. This event is made for families who haven't been to the newly renovated library. There will be Spanish-speaking translators present for tours and to help with issuing new library cards. If you're interested in getting a library card, please bring your photo ID and proof of your current address.
Club Lego for kids take place on Nov. 21 at 3:30 p.m. Come build with LEGOs at the library, LEGOs will be provided. No registration required, just drop in.
Library kids club will take place Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. Kindergartners through fifth graders are invited to play games, read books and make crafts in the TalkReadPlay center. No registration needed.
