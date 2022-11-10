The library will close early on Friday, Nov., 11 in honor of Veterans Day. Library hours will be 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
If you are interested in getting involved at the library, consider joining Friends. Memberships start as low as $10, visit on Facebook for more information.
Storybook Trail at Brandt Quirk Park: Come read “The Little Ghost Who Was a Quilt” by Riel Nason and enjoy a walk in the woods.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library, coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce is the November coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Thankful Thursday program will be held on Nov. 17 at 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. where all ages can participate in rock painting in the Makerspace area. All supplies will be provided.
Bookworms Book Club will take place Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. The library is teaming up with the Watertown Senior Center for the Bookworms Book Club. Join the club the second Monday of each month at the Senior Center, 514 S. 1st St., at 1 p.m. In November the book that will be discussed is “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid.
Cinema Club will take place Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room. November’s Cinema Club movie is Arsenic and Old Lace (1944). Run time: 118 minutes. The theme for homework this month is “Whatever Comes in Second,” so please watch The Mark of Zorro (1940) before the club takes place. All are welcome to stick around for a brief discussion after the film.
Knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Instruction will be provided and participants need to be their own hooks and needles, yarn will be provided.
During the presentation, Mystery Items from Past & their stories, you will examine ‘mystery’ items, try to identify them, and hear their out-of-the-ordinary stories on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. This program presented by Joan Johnson. Registration is required.
Show & Tell Book Club takes place Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. The Show & Tell Book Club is for anyone who loves to read what they want to read! In this book club we will not have an assigned book to talk about—we will just trade book recommendations and talk about whatever we’ve been reading recently. This book club will meet every other month.
Teen Lego Club will take place Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m. LEGO’s are supplied and no registration is required. Must be between the ages of grades 6-12.
Teen Homeschool Wednesdays takes place Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the “tween” and teen school ages, grades 6-12. This month: Learn your Library!
Battle of the Teen Flicks takes place Nov. 18, 5-8 p.m. Each month, teens and “tweens” are invited to register for “Battle of the Teen Flicks.” Participants will hang out at the library’s Teen Space past closing, using the screen in the Teen Space to watch one movie while using the screen in the Gaming Lounge to watch another. In November, the dueling films will be a Tearjerker and a Murder Mystery; there will be a vote on exact titles prior to watching. During the movies, staff will provide activities and snacks that match the two movies’ themes.
Little university story time is set for Nov. 15 and Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. There will be rhymes, songs, finger plays and music led by Miss Tina.
Library kids club will take place Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. Kindergartners through fifth graders are invited to play games, read books and make crafts in the TalkReadPlay center. No registration needed.
Baby bounce will be Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. Join Tina every week for songs, rhymes, books, bubbles and free play. Programs are geared toward children up to two years old, older siblings are welcomed.
Reading with Rover will take place Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to a licensed therapy dog! No registration needed, just drop in for some one-on-one time with a canine friend.
Turkey Hunt will take place on Nov. 18-25. The turkeys have hidden themselves in the TalkReadPlay Center! Stop by the Children’s Desk from Nov. 18 to the 25th to try to find all the turkeys. If you’re successful, you’ll earn a prize! One prize per child please.
Ocean Odyssey will take place Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the Community Room. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium bring their Ocean Odyssey program to the Watertown Public Library. Must have a ticket to enter. Tickets will only be handed out 30 minutes before each program. One ticket is needed per person, no matter the age, to enter and there are only 200 tickets available per program. There will be a touch tank, participants will have the opportunity to learn about sharks and stingrays and get to pet sharks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.