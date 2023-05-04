We’re winding down our Spring Programming and are gearing up for our Summer Library Challenge! Once again, we’re asking for your feedback if you’ve attended any TalkReadPlay Preschool Programming at the library to help us continue to offer the best possible programs for the kids in your life! The link to the survey is available on the library’s Facebook page and website.
Friends of the Library: Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library! Coffee is available to purchase for $2.00 per cup. Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates SC Attorneys at Law is the May coffee sponsor! Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
New book at the Storybook Trail! Enjoy a walk in nature and read “The Day the Crayons Came Home” by Drew Daywalt.
Bookworms Book Club (May 8 @ 1:00 pm): We’re teaming up with the Watertown Senior Center for a book club! Join the Bookworms Book Club the second Monday of each month at the Senior Center (514 S. 1st St.) at 1:00 pm. This month we will be discussing Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford.
Hooks & Needles (May 8 @ 6:00 pm): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you! Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided!
Cinema Club (May 8 @ 6:00 pm): Cinema buffs are invited to join us in watching a movie each month at Cinema Club! Each month has a theme, and we email a poll monthly so the group can vote on what we’ll be watching! If you want to get on the email list contact Jamie at jhernandez@watertownpubliclibrary.org. This month we will be watching Kramer vs. Kramer.
Writers Workshop (May 9 @ 6:00 pm): Writers Workshop will meet once a month for all ages wanting to improve writing and share their writing pieces. There will be a mix of short lessons, practice writings, and small group work, as well as sharing and critiquing individual pieces. In past years, we have put together a class book of our writing and sponsored a contest. This program is led by local author and retired English teacher, Fran Milburn.
Tech Tutor (May 10 @ 5:00 pm): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Cinco de Mayo Celebration (May 6 @ 10:00 am): All are welcome to join in the fun at our Cinco de Mayo Celebration in the Library Community Room! We will learn more about Cinco de Mayo, make and taste some traditional snacks with our families, and make some crafts geared towards kids! This should be fun for all ages!
¡Todos son bienvenidos a unirse a la diversión en nuestra Celebración del Cinco de Mayo en el Salón Comunitario de la Biblioteca! ¡Aprenderemos más sobre el Cinco de Mayo, haremos y probaremos algunos bocadillos tradicionales con nuestras familias y haremos algunas manualidades dirigidas a los niños! ¡Esto debería ser divertido para todas las edades!
Little University Storytime (May 8 & 11 @ 10:00 am): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for great books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music & movement! Storytime is the same theme each week so come whichever day works best for your schedule.
STEAM Team (May 8 @ 3:30 pm): S.T.E.A.M. Team is back! Every other week our elementary age friends (Kindergarten — 5th grade) are invited to join us in the TalkReadPlay Center programming room for some S.T.E.A.M. challenges and fun with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math!
Library Kids Club (May 9 @ 3:30): Calling all Kindergarten through 5th graders!! Join us in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30pm for some fun at the Library Kids Club! Each week we will play games, read books, make some crafts or do a STEAM challenge with our friends. No registration needed, just come by each week for some fun at the library geared just for our elementary age friends!
Baby Bounce (May 11 @ 9:00 am): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome!
Kindergarten Ready! (May 12, 10:00 am-2:00 pm): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kiddo work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten! This is a drop-in weekly program from 10am-2pm specifically for preschool kids. There will be a variety of activities to participate in and it’s a great time to work with your preschoolers to help them prepare for their start to school!
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm (May 13 @ 10:00 am): Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families again this winter & spring! Join in a Read, Rhyme, Rhythm class for some preschool fun in the library Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
