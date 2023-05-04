We’re winding down our Spring Programming and are gearing up for our Summer Library Challenge! Once again, we’re asking for your feedback if you’ve attended any TalkReadPlay Preschool Programming at the library to help us continue to offer the best possible programs for the kids in your life! The link to the survey is available on the library’s Facebook page and website.

Friends of the Library: Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library! Coffee is available to purchase for $2.00 per cup. Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates SC Attorneys at Law is the May coffee sponsor! Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.

