Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library! Coffee is available to purchase for $2.00 per cup. Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates SC Attorneys at Law is the May coffee sponsor! Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Storybook Trail: Enjoy a walk in nature and read “The Day the Crayons Came Home” by Drew Daywalt.
Hooks & Needles (May 15 @ 6:00 pm): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you! Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided!
Disney @ 100 Film Screening: Walt & El Grupo (May 16 @ 5:30 pm): In 1941, the U.S. Government asked Walt Disney to be a cultural ambassador to South America. Along with a group of artists, he achieved goodwill with the nations he visited and paved the way for two classic films, Saludos Amigos and The Three Caballeros. These are their untold adventures. (Rated PG; 1h 47m) This is part of a year-long series of presentations and film screenings celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Studios
Paper Arts Club (May 16 @ 6:00 pm): If you are someone who enjoys scrapbooking, cardmaking, using the Cricut or anything else “paper arts” related, then our new Paper Arts Club is for you! This group will meet the third Tuesday of each month in our Makerspace. Bring a project to work on or get a new idea for someone else!
Memory Screenings (May 17, 1:00-3:00 pm): Come get a Memory Screen from a Dementia Care Specialist from the ADRC. A Memory Screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition; it creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored. Call (920) 675-4035 to register.
Movie Night: Everything Everywhere All at Once (May 17 @ 5:15 pm): Join us in celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month! We will be watching the 2022 Oscar-nominated film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” We will also be serving snacks purchased from some of Watertown’s Asian-owned restaurants. Registration is requested so we know how much food to serve.
Show & Tell Book Club (May 19 @ 1:00 pm): The Show & Tell Book Club is for anyone who loves to read what THEY want to read! In this book club we will not have an assigned book to talk about — we will just trade book recommendations and talk about whatever we’ve been reading recently. Socialize with fellow book lovers in a fun, casual environment! This book club will meet every other month.
Painted Rock Garden Markers (May 20 @ 10:00 am): Are you ready to get gardening but waiting for this weather to cooperate? Looking for an enjoyable project that is fun, easy, & useful? Just like rocks and cool nature stuff? Join us in our maker’s space for an artistic outlet that will help you remember what you planted and where! We’ll paint and coat the rocks with an outdoor proof finish. Supplies provided but registration is required. Register using our website calendar or calling the library. After your art pieces are finished, we will spray them with outdoor proofing and this will be done outside. If weather does not permit, this will be done when weather allows and participants can pick their garden markers up at a later date.
Getting Started with a Plant-Based Diet (May 24 @ 6:00 pm): Certified plant-based health coach and physical therapist Michele Stamn will share the whys and hows behind her own transition to a plant-based diet. Michele will detail tips and tricks for making this healthy way of eating fun, easy, and delicious.
This is the last week of Spring Programs and we’re preparing for our exciting upcoming Summer Library Challenge! Be on the lookout for Summer Library Challenge program information soon!
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm (May 13 @ 10:00 am): Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families again this winter & spring! Join in a Read, Rhyme, Rhythm class for some preschool fun in the library Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
Graphic Novel Book Club (May 15 @ 3:30 pm): Are you a kid in Kindergarten through 5th grade that LOVES comics and graphic novels?? Maybe you haven’t read a graphic novel yet but you want to check it out?? This is the place for you to be! Our brand new book club is centered around the kid favorite genre of Graphic Novels! Come for our first Graphic Novel Book Club to have some fun learning about graphic novels and to pick up a copy of our first official book club book! Then meet each month to discuss the book you all read and then participate in games and activities surrounding the book.
Little University Storytime (May 16 & 18 @ 10:00 am): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for great books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music & movement! Storytime is the same theme each week so come whichever day works best for your schedule.
Library Kids Club (May 16 @ 3:30): Calling all Kindergarten through 5th graders!! Join us in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30pm for some fun at the Library Kids Club! Each week we will play games, read books, make some crafts or do a STEAM challenge with our friends. No registration needed, just come by each week for some fun at the library geared just for our elementary age friends!
Baby Bounce (May 18 @ 9:00 am): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome!
Reading with Rover (May 18 @ 6:30 pm): Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to licensed therapy dogs! No registration needed, just drop in for some one-on-one time with a canine friend.
Kindergarten Ready! (May 19, 10:00 am-2:00 pm): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kiddo work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten! This is a drop-in weekly program from 10am-2pm specifically for preschool kids. There will be a variety of activities to participate in and it’s a great time to work with your preschoolers to help them prepare for their start to school!
