Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library! Coffee is available to purchase for $2.00 per cup. Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates SC Attorneys at Law is the April coffee sponsor! Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
New book at the Storybook Trail! Enjoy a walk in nature and read “The Day the Crayons Came Home” by Drew Daywalt.
Membership Meeting, May 1 @ 6:30 pm in the Makerspace! Everyone is welcome to attend!
Hooks & Needles (May 1 @ 6:00 pm): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you! Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided!
Tech Tutor (May 3 @ 5:00 pm): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Teen Homeschool Wednesdays (May 3 @ 1:30 pm): We are excited to again offer a fun and educational program just for the teens of our Homeschool families! Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the “tween” and teen school ages (Grades 6-12). This week the theme is “Babysitting Toolkit.”
Family Yoga (April 29 @ 10:00 am): Family Yoga is a great way to connect with your family, move your bodies, and have some fun... and now we’re offering this wonderful family program on Saturdays each month this winter and spring! Join yoga instructors from the Lake Mills Yoga Co-Op in the Library Community Room for these special family yoga programs!
Little University Storytime (May 2 & 4 @ 10:00 am): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for great books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music & movement! Storytime is the same theme each week so come whichever day works best for your schedule.
Library Kids Club (May 2 @ 3:30): Calling all Kindergarten through 5th graders!! Join us in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30pm for some fun at the Library Kids Club! Each week we will play games, read books, make some crafts or do a STEAM challenge with our friends. No registration needed, just come by each week for some fun at the library geared just for our elementary age friends!
Homeschool Wednesdays (May 3 @ 1:30 pm): We are excited to again offer a fun and educational program just for our Homeschool families! Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the preschool and elementary school ages. This week the theme is “End of School Year Games.”
Baby Bounce (May 4 @ 9:00 am): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome!
Reading with Rover (May 4 @ 6:30 pm): Children can improve their reading skills and make a new, furry, four-legged friend by reading aloud to licensed therapy dogs! No registration needed, just drop in for some one-on-one time with a canine friend.
Kindergarten Ready! (May 5, 10:00 am-2:00 pm): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kiddo work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten! This is a drop-in weekly program from 10am-2pm specifically for preschool kids. There will be a variety of activities to participate in and it’s a great time to work with your preschoolers to help them prepare for their start to school!
Cinco de Mayo Celebration (May 6 @ 10:00 am): All are welcome to join in the fun at our Cinco de Mayo Celebration in the Library Community Room! We will learn more about Cinco de Mayo, make and taste some traditional snacks with our families, and make some crafts geared towards kids! This should be fun for all ages!
¡Todos son bienvenidos a unirse a la diversión en nuestra Celebración del Cinco de Mayo en el Salón Comunitario de la Biblioteca! ¡Aprenderemos más sobre el Cinco de Mayo, haremos y probaremos algunos bocadillos tradicionales con nuestras familias y haremos algunas manualidades dirigidas a los niños! ¡Esto debería ser divertido para todas las edades!
