March is Women’s History Month. The library will be celebrating all month long with programs presented by female business owners in the community, book displays that focus on the varying experiences of women and a special March Madness-type activity on the Facebook page and in the library.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library. Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Wilder’s Plants and More is the March coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
All-ages coloring contest (March 1 -15): Stop by the library reference desk starting March 1st to pick up a coloring sheet. Return your completed masterpiece by March 15th and fill out a contest form to be included in our contest. Colored pencils and markers in the Makerspace will be available to use.
Hooks & Needles (March 6 @ 6 p.m.): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you. Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided.
Tech tutor (March 8 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Intro to manual cameras (March 8 @ 6 p.m.): Become a better photographer by learning all about your manual settings on your SLR camera at this program in the library Conference Room. You are welcome to bring your camera along to play with the settings, but not required. Sue is a professional photographer and will be sharing her photography knowledge on Wednesdays throughout Women’s History Month.
Randomly generated art night (March 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m.): The internet has a “random generator” for just about anything you can think of! During this program the library will use a random color generator and a random object generator to tell participants what to create on the paper or canvas. You must register for this event. There will be 10 spots available.
Teen homeschool Wednesdays (March 8 @ 1:30 p.m.): Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the “tween” and teen school ages (Grades 6-12). This month participants will be doing Spring Trivia.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm (March 4 @ 10 a.m.): Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families again this winter & spring. Join in a Read, Rhyme, Rhythm class for some preschool fun in the library Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
Little University Storytime (Feb. 28 & March 2 @ 10 a.m.): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music, and movement.
Library Kids Club (March 7 @ 3:30 p.m.): Calling all Kindergarten through fifth graders. Join the club in the Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. No registration needed, geared just for elementary ages.
Homeschool Wednesdays (March 8 @ 1:30 p.m.): Registration is required for the program and these programs are geared toward families homeschooling in the preschool and elementary school ages. This week’s theme is Fun with Food.
Baby Bounce (March 8 @ 9 a.m.): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Tiny art show (entries due by Feb. 28): If you have one of our Tiny Art Kits be sure to return your art before Feb. 28 to have your piece included in the Tiny Art Show. Art will be on display on the second level of the library by the fireplace in early March.
Teen drop in activities (March 1 @ 3:30-5:30 p.m.): Teens and “tweens” (ages 11-17) are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Wednesday afternoon! This week’s activity is Perler Beads.
Family Yoga (Feb. 25 @ 10 a.m): Join yoga instructors from the Lake Mills Yoga Co-Op in the Library Community Room for these special family yoga programs.
STEAM team (Feb. 27 @ 3:30 p.m.): S.T.E.A.M. Team is back! Every other week elementary age friends (Kindergarten — 5th grade) are invited to go to the TalkReadPlay Center programming room for some S.T.E.A.M. challenges.
Kindergarten ready (March 3, 10 — 2 p.m.): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kid work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten. This is a drop-in weekly program specifically for preschool kids.
Bilingual Storytime (March 11 @ 10 a.m.): Miss Tina will have special guests joining us to read books, sing songs, do music and movement, rhymes and fingerplays...all in both languages! We encourage families who speak both English and Spanish to join in the fun!
