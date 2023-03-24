March is Women’s History Month. The library will be celebrating all month long with programs presented by female business owners in the community, book displays that focus on the varying experiences of women and a special March Madness-type activity on the Facebook page and in the library.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library. Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Wilder’s Plants and More is the March coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
CBD 101 (March 25 @ 11 a.m.): Learn about the hemp plant and its benefits, how CBD works in the body, and what to look for when shopping for a high quality, effective brand. There will be time for Q&A from the healthcare team at Pine Hill Farm.
Hooks & Needles (March 27 @ 6 p.m.): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you. Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided.
18th Century Women’s Fashion (March 28 @ 6 p.m.): In celebration of Women’s History month, join us for a presentation on 18th Century Women’s Fashion. From head to toe, staff member and fashion historian Danielle will explain and display historical costumes from a variety of class backgrounds. The presentation is scheduled from 6-7 p.m.; however, the library will have a brief question portion afterwards if your schedule allows for you to stay a bit longer.
Tech Tutor (March 29 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Bookies Book Club (March 29 @ 6 p.m.): The Bookies Book Club meets the last Wednesday of each month. All adults are welcome to join. This month the club will be discussing “The Scent Keeper” by Erica Bauermeister.
Teen Drop-In Activities (March 29 @ 3:30-5:30 p.m.): Teens and “tweens” (ages 11-17) are invited to drop into the library for a new activity every other Wednesday afternoon! This month participants will be doing Found Poetry.
Spring Break Scavenger Hunt (until April 2): Stop by the Children’s Desk to try to find all the flowers that have popped up. If you’re successful, you’ll earn a prize! One prize per child.
STEAM Team (March 27 @ 3:30 p.m.): S.T.E.A.M. Team is back! Every other week elementary age friends (Kindergarten — 5th grade) are invited to join the library in the TalkReadPlay Center programming room for some S.T.E.A.M. challenges.
Kids Crafter-Noon (March 28, 2-4 p.m): Stop in for some fun spring-themed kids crafts at Kids Craft-ernoon! There will be a few craft stations set up in the Library Community Room for some Spring Break preschool and school age crafting.
Sleepy Storytime (March 29 @ 6:30 p.m.): Kids, wear your jammies, bring your stuffies, and join Miss Tina by the upstairs library fireplace for a special Sleepy Storytime! Come read your bedtime stories at the library!
Spring Break Movie Day: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (March 30 @ 1:30 pm): Join the library for a Spring Break Movie Day in the Library Community Room to watch “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”! (PG 122 min) Enjoy some free popcorn, bring your own drinks and/or extra snacks, blankets, pillows or stuffies to get comfy for the movie!
Kindergarten ready (March 31 @ 10 — 2 p.m.): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kid work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten. This is a drop-in weekly program specifically for preschool kids.
Read, Rhyme, Rhythm (April 1 @ 10 a.m.): Miss Beth will be sharing her dance, literacy and movement talents with preschoolers and families again this winter & spring! Join in a Read, Rhyme, Rhythm class for some preschool fun in the library Programming Room in the TalkReadPlay Center. Appropriate for ages 3-5.
