March is Women’s History Month. The library will be celebrating all month long with programs presented by female business owners in the community, book displays that focus on the varying experiences of women and a special March Madness-type activity on the Facebook page and in the library.
Enjoy a cup of coffee when you visit the library. Coffee is available to purchase for $2 per cup. Wilder’s Plants and More is the March coffee sponsor. Money made from coffee sales will go to Friends.
Hooks & Needles (March 20 @ 6 p.m.): Every Monday knitters and crocheters of all skill levels are invited to work on current projects in a friendly atmosphere. Instruction will be provided if this is a new skill for you. Just bring your hooks or needles — yarn will be provided.
Tech tutor (March 8 @ 5 p.m.): Tech Tutor is available to help with specific questions about your device. Please call the library for a 15-minute appointment.
Disney @ 100 (March 21 @ 6 p.m.): Walt Disney once mused, “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing - that it was all started by a mouse.” Mickey Mouse may be one of the most famous cartoon characters in the world, but it was Oswald the Lucky Rabbit who became Walt’s first hit character, laying the groundwork for the company we know today. Discover the origins of Disney’s forgotten animated star and follow the search for the lost cartoons. This is part of a year-long series of presentations and film screenings celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Studios.
Paper Arts Club (March 21 @ 6 p.m.): This group will meet the third Tuesday of each month in the Makerspace. Bring a project to work on or get a new idea for someone else.
Headshots by Sue (March 22, 4-7 p.m.): If you need a professional headshot for your resume, business website, portfolio, etc. the library is scheduling 15 minute appointments with a local photographer capable of getting you that perfect shot! Each person will be emailed 2 headshots within 1 week of the mini session. Call at 920-545-2331 to secure your spot today.
Show & Tell Book Club (March 24 @ 1 p.m.): In this book club participants will not have an assigned book to talk about - they will just trade book recommendations and talk about whatever they've been reading recently. This book club will meet every other month.
CBD 101 (March 25 @ 11 a.m.): Learn about the hemp plant and its benefits, how CBD works in the body, and what to look for when shopping for a high quality, effective brand. There will be time for Q&A from the healthcare team at Pine Hill Farm. Pine Hill Farm is a woman-owned business in Watertown.
Teen "Lucky Stars” Jars Craft (March 22, 3-4:30 p.m.): Write wishes or goals on the strips of colorful paper, then fold into origami stars to fill a small jar with. The library will have a limited amount of jars.
Teen Book Club (March 23 @ 5:30 p.m.): Bring whatever you've been reading to the Teen Space to discuss; the library will bring food!
Graphic Novel Book Club (March 20 @ 3:30 p.m.): Kids kindergarten through fifth grade are encouraged to join and learn about graphic novels and to pick up a copy of the book club book! Then meet each month to discuss the book you all read and then participate in games and activities surrounding the book.
Little University Storytime (March 21 & 23 @ 10 a.m.): Join Miss Tina for Little University Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday for books, rhymes, songs, fingerplays, music, and movement.
Baby Bounce (March 23 @ 9 a.m.): Join Miss Tina every week for songs, rhymes, fingerplays, books, bubbles, free play and more! Programs are geared towards children ages 0-2 and older siblings are always welcome.
Spring Break Scavenger Hunt (March 24-April 2): Stop by the Children's Desk to try to find all the flowers that have popped up. If you're successful, you'll earn a prize! One prize per child.
Kindergarten ready (March 24 @ 10 — 2 p.m.): Stop by the Creative Zone in the TalkReadPlay Center each week with your preschoolers for a variety of Kindergarten Readiness activities to help your kid work on skills to get them ready for Kindergarten. This is a drop-in weekly program specifically for preschool kids.
Family Yoga (March 25 @ 10 a.m): Join yoga instructors from the Lake Mills Yoga Co-Op in the Library Community Room for these special family yoga programs.
